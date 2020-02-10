Federal Judge Expected to Clear Way for T-Mobile and Sprint Merger

A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint, according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge.

William Hill, CBS Strike Sports-Betting Media Deal

Sports-betting operator William Hill US and ViacomCBS's CBS Sports have agreed to a deal that would enable the gambling company to seek new customers among the media giant's audience.

Amazon Taps Sony Executive Mike Hopkins to Lead Entertainment Unit

Mike Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television, will join Amazon as a senior vice president in charge of its Prime video platform and its movie and television studios.

Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said.

Forever 21 Cancels Auction, Readies Sale to Mall Owners

A group made up of Forever 21's biggest landlords-Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners-along with Authentic Brands Group, a brand licensing firm, has offered $81 million for the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer.

Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks.

Avis Budget Group Taps Former Kraft Heinz CEO as Chairman

Avis Budget Group named former Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees as the company's independent board chairman and chair of the board's executive committee.

Lilly, Roche Drugs Fail to Halt Inherited Form of Alzheimer's

In the latest failed attempt to help people with Alzheimer's, a study found that experimental drugs from Lilly and Roche failed to help people with a rare, inherited form of the dementia-causing disease.

Schick Owner Abandons Takeover of Harry's Following FTC Suit

An antitrust challenge has derailed a proposed $1.37 billion razor merger. Edgewell Personal Care, the maker of Schick razors, dropped its plan to buy upstart rival Harry's.

Health-Care Firm Targeted by Short Seller Muddy Waters Reviews Founder's Stake

A campaign of short-selling that has erased some 66% of its market value has forced a U.K.-listed health-care company to ask some searching questions. First on the list: who its owners are.