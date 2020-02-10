Log in
02/10/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Federal Judge Expected to Clear Way for T-Mobile and Sprint Merger

A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint, according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge. 

 
William Hill, CBS Strike Sports-Betting Media Deal

Sports-betting operator William Hill US and ViacomCBS's CBS Sports have agreed to a deal that would enable the gambling company to seek new customers among the media giant's audience. 

 
Amazon Taps Sony Executive Mike Hopkins to Lead Entertainment Unit

Mike Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television, will join Amazon as a senior vice president in charge of its Prime video platform and its movie and television studios. 

 
Members of China's Military Indicted Over Equifax Breach

Four members of China's military have been indicted by the U.S. government on charges of hacking into credit-reporting agency Equifax and plundering sensitive data on nearly 150 million Americans, the DOJ said. 

 
'Parasite' Financial Backer Started as a Food Maker

"Parasite" dominated the 92nd Academy Awards thanks in large part to the financial backing of a conglomerate that is little known in the U.S. but looms large in the South Korea media-and-entertainment business. 

 
Forever 21 Cancels Auction, Readies Sale to Mall Owners

A group made up of Forever 21's biggest landlords-Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners-along with Authentic Brands Group, a brand licensing firm, has offered $81 million for the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer. 

 
Private Equity-Backed PCI Pharma Services Weighs a Sale

The deal is expected to value the company at around $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. PCI Pharma is backed by Partners Group and Frazier Healthcare Partners. 

 
Varo Moves Closer to Becoming a Bank

The financial-technology startup received regulatory approval to use federal deposit insurance, marking a significant step in the fintech industry's quest to take on traditional banks. 

 
Avis Budget Group Taps Former Kraft Heinz CEO as Chairman

Avis Budget Group named former Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees as the company's independent board chairman and chair of the board's executive committee. 

 
Lilly, Roche Drugs Fail to Halt Inherited Form of Alzheimer's

In the latest failed attempt to help people with Alzheimer's, a study found that experimental drugs from Lilly and Roche failed to help people with a rare, inherited form of the dementia-causing disease.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. 7.08% 37.34 Delayed Quote.15.82%
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. -0.11% 18.23 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
EQUIFAX INC. -0.57% 154.72 Delayed Quote.10.42%
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG 0.46% 923 Delayed Quote.3.54%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP 1.45% 143.06 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
SONY CORPORATION -1.73% 7691 End-of-day quote.4.91%
T-MOBILE US -1.07% 84.53 Delayed Quote.8.95%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.51% 29.69 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
WILLIAM HILL 3.41% 178.95 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
