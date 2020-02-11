Daimler Posts Surprise Loss as Emissions Scandal Bites

Daimler warned it would sell fewer cars this year and posted an unexpected net loss of EUR11 million, while slashing its dividend, as the diesel-emissions scandal weighed on its balance sheet.

Michelin Warns on Profit

Michelin lowered its operating income forecast for 2020 and warned of declines in its car and light-truck tire markets.

Moncler Warns of Coronavirus Hit

Moncler warned that the Coronavirus was having a significant impact on footfall and revenue at its operations in China and said it had taken steps to protect the company, including postponing some projects and investments.

TUI Widens Guidance On MAX Groundings

TUI widened its full-year profit forecast due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, as it reported a bigger underlying loss of EUR146.9 million for the first quarter.

Federal Judge Expected to Clear Way for T-Mobile and Sprint Merger

A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US's merger with Sprint, according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge.

William Hill, CBS Strike Sports-Betting Media Deal

Sports-betting operator William Hill US and ViacomCBS's CBS Sports have agreed to a deal that would enable the gambling company to seek new customers among the media giant's audience.

Amazon Taps Sony Executive Mike Hopkins to Lead Entertainment Unit

Mike Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television, will join Amazon as a senior vice president in charge of its Prime video platform and its movie and television studios.

Forever 21 Cancels Auction, Readies Sale to Mall Owners

A group made up of Forever 21's biggest landlords-Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners-along with Authentic Brands Group, a brand licensing firm, has offered $81 million for the bankrupt fast-fashion retailer.

Private Equity-Backed PCI Pharma Services Weighs a Sale

The deal is expected to value the company at around $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. PCI Pharma is backed by Partners Group and Frazier Healthcare Partners.

'Parasite' Financial Backer Started as a Food Maker

"Parasite" dominated the 92nd Academy Awards thanks in large part to the financial backing of a conglomerate that is little known in the U.S. but looms large in the South Korea media-and-entertainment business.