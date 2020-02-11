Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/11/2020 | 11:16am EST
T-Mobile, Sprint Deal Wins Approval, Reshaping Industry

A federal judge's approval of T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint will test whether three giants will compete as aggressively for cellphone users as four unequal players once did. 

 
Under Armour Says Sales Will Fall in 2020

The athletic-apparel maker reported a 2% decline in sales in North America, its biggest market, for 2019, and said it expects a mid- to high-single-digit percentage decline in the region in 2020. 

 
SeaWorld Settles Suits Claiming It Misled Investors

SeaWorld Entertainment said it would pay $65 million to settle claims that it violated securities laws by not being upfront with investors about the effect a critical documentary had on its business. 

 
Daimler's Profit Slump Pushes It to Slash Dividend

Daimler warned it would sell fewer cars this year and posted an unexpected net loss of EUR11 million, while slashing its dividend, as the diesel-emissions scandal weighed on its balance sheet. 

 
Stakes Run High for Mall Owner Trying to Save Forever 21

Analysts are split about whether Simon Property's bid to rescue the fast-fashion retailer will succeed, but even skeptics say the mall giant may have little choice but to try to salvage one of its most important tenants. 

 
UBS Scrambles to Stanch Outflows at Flagship Property Fund

Investors are waiting to withdraw about $7 billion from the Swiss bank's Trumbull Property Fund following an extended tun of underperformance. 

 
China's First Global Car Maker Is in the Works

Geely investors are cheering the benefits of a potential merger with Volvo without worrying what they might have to pay. 

 
Hasbro Posts Higher Earnings in 4Q

The toy company said fourth-quarter earnings rose to $267.3 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $8.77 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier. 

 
SoundCloud Gets $75 Million Investment From Sirius

SoundCloud will take a $75 million shot in the arm from satellite-radio giant Sirius XM Holdings in exchange for a minority stake and two board seats at the audio-sharing platform, the companies said. 

 
Equifax, Marriott Hacks Formally Linked to China's Military

Federal prosecutors linked cyberattacks on two major U.S. corporations to Chinese military units for the first time, amid a climate of heightened fear regarding nation-state attacks on the private sector.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.48% 42.84 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
EQUIFAX INC. -0.58% 153.76 Delayed Quote.11.05%
HASBRO, INC. -0.11% 100.7465 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. -0.16% 7.17 Delayed Quote.0.70%
T-MOBILE US 9.88% 92.675 Delayed Quote.7.79%
UBS GROUP 0.90% 12.86 Delayed Quote.3.80%
UNDER ARMOUR -17.97% 16.7325 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
VOLVO 0.12% 173.1 Delayed Quote.8.64%
Latest news "Forex"

