News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/11/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Lyft's Loss Widens but Revenue Jumps 52%

Lyft said it is still on track to reach a measure of profitability by the end of next year, even as it posted a wider fourth-quarter net loss compared with the year-earlier period. 

 
U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Networks

Huawei can covertly access mobile networks through back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show the Chinese firm poses a security threat. 

 
Samsung Unveils New Lineup of Smartphones

Samsung Electronics' latest flagship devices feature different names, pack extra camera tricks and add a nostalgic yet novel way to open a smartphone. 

 
Vice Raised Money at a Sky-High Valuation. The Bill Is Coming Due.

TPG invested $450 million in the new-media company, valuing it at $5.7 billion, in 2017. But the deal required Vice to pay the firm up to nearly $400 million in cash and stock starting last month. 

 
Ford Confronts Lengthy Fix-It List

The auto maker faces nuts-and-bolts challenges as well as strategizing for an industry in flux-and to some the recent departure of a veteran executive doesn't help. 

 
FTC Expands Antitrust Investigation Into Big Tech

The Federal Trade Commission ordered five big tech companies-Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft-to provide detailed information about their previous acquisitions of small companies, expanding the agency's investigation into possible antitrust concerns in digital markets. 

 
Airbnb Swings to a Loss as Costs Climb Ahead of IPO

Airbnb racked up a $322 million net loss for the first nine months of 2019, raising questions about the valuation and timing of its much-anticipated public-markets debut. 

 
Scharf Puts Stamp on Wells Fargo With Overhaul of Reporting Lines

Wells Fargo is overhauling its reporting lines, Chief Executive Charles Scharf's first move to stamp out the structure implicated in its fake-account scandal. 

 
Boeing Booked No New Jetliner Orders in January

Boeing said it booked no new jetliner orders in January, increasing the financial strain that has been building during the 737 MAX crisis as airlines added no new deposits to secure a place in the plane maker's order backlog. 

 
Equifax, Marriott Hacks Formally Linked to China's Military

Federal prosecutors linked cyberattacks on two major U.S. corporations to Chinese military units for the first time, amid a climate of heightened fear regarding nation-state attacks on the private sector.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.60% 319.61 Delayed Quote.8.98%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.07% 344.42 Delayed Quote.3.37%
EQUIFAX INC. -0.91% 153.31 Delayed Quote.11.05%
FACEBOOK -2.76% 207.19 Delayed Quote.3.81%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.26% 184.44 Delayed Quote.19.66%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.46% 47.99 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
