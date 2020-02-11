Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Networks

Huawei can covertly access mobile networks via back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show the Chinese firm poses a security threat. 

 
Samsung Unveils New Lineup of Smartphones

Samsung Electronics' latest flagship devices feature different names, pack extra camera tricks and add a nostalgic yet novel way to open a smartphone. 

 
T-Mobile, Sprint Deal Wins Approval, Reshaping Industry

A federal judge's approval of T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint will test whether three giants will compete as aggressively for cellphone users as four unequal players once did. 

 
FTC Expands Antitrust Investigation Into Big Tech

Federal regulators opened a new front in their investigation of big tech firms, seeking to determine whether the industry's giants acquired smaller rivals in ways that harmed competition. 

 
FAA Says It Failed to Properly Oversee Safety at Southwest Airlines

Federal aviation regulators acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines and agreed to implement recommendations from the inspector general. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns on Holiday Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said same-store sales declined in December and January, as the company faces inventory challenges and issues attracting customers to its stores. 

 
Rocky Bankruptcy Debut for Company Tied to Fatal Blast at Houston Plant

Judge Marvin Isgur on Monday rejected an emergency financing motion from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co. and a sister company, Watson Valve Services Inc., admitting he was angry about the maneuver. 

 
'Parasite' Backer CJ Entertainment Invests in Hollywood Producer

Fresh off a historic Oscar win for its film "Parasite," South Korean production company CJ Entertainment is part of a group investing in Skydance Media, a U.S. company behind action-heavy blockbusters. 

 
Canadian National Railway Threatens to Shut Down Corridors Blocked by Protests

The railroad warned that shipments covering an array of commodities and consumer goods could be affected if the rails were closed. 

 
Puerto Rico Bank to Pay $1 Million to Resolve Investigation Related to PdVSA Transactions

The resolution followed a civil forfeiture of tens of millions of dollars and close to five months of civil litigation between the bank and federal prosecutors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.39% 125.32 Delayed Quote.6.65%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.89% 57.93 Delayed Quote.7.32%
T-MOBILE US 11.78% 94.49 Delayed Quote.7.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:14pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil's fourth-quarter net profit jumps, but revenue flat on stronger peso
RE
10:09pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia, Laos pledge to further enhance bilateral ties, cooperation
PU
10:04pIMF says China can top up stimulus but must focus on reform
RE
09:57pBoeing executive says tough to see air cargo growth this year due to virus
RE
09:55pBankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
RE
09:27pStocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
RE
09:26pStocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pSamsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
5Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group