U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Networks

Huawei can covertly access mobile networks via back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show the Chinese firm poses a security threat.

Samsung Unveils New Lineup of Smartphones

Samsung Electronics' latest flagship devices feature different names, pack extra camera tricks and add a nostalgic yet novel way to open a smartphone.

T-Mobile, Sprint Deal Wins Approval, Reshaping Industry

A federal judge's approval of T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint will test whether three giants will compete as aggressively for cellphone users as four unequal players once did.

América Móvil Profit Jumps in Fourth Quarter

Net profit at Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil rose 63% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, despite a lag on revenue growth from a stronger Mexican peso.

FTC Expands Antitrust Investigation Into Big Tech

Federal regulators opened a new front in their investigation of big tech firms, seeking to determine whether the industry's giants acquired smaller rivals in ways that harmed competition.

FAA Says It Failed to Properly Oversee Safety at Southwest Airlines

Federal aviation regulators acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines and agreed to implement recommendations from the inspector general.

Bed Bath & Beyond Warns on Holiday Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said same-store sales declined in December and January, as the company faces inventory challenges and issues attracting customers to its stores.

Rocky Bankruptcy Debut for Company Tied to Fatal Blast at Houston Plant

Judge Marvin Isgur on Monday rejected an emergency financing motion from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing Co. and a sister company, Watson Valve Services Inc., admitting he was angry about the maneuver.

'Parasite' Backer CJ Entertainment Invests in Hollywood Producer

Fresh off a historic Oscar win for its film "Parasite," South Korean production company CJ Entertainment is part of a group investing in Skydance Media, a U.S. company behind action-heavy blockbusters.

Canadian National Railway Threatens to Shut Down Corridors Blocked by Protests

The railroad warned that shipments covering an array of commodities and consumer goods could be affected if the rails were closed.