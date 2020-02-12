Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/12/2020 | 07:16am EST
Nissan Sues Carlos Ghosn in Japan

Nissan sued Carlos Ghosn in a Japanese court, seeking $90 million in damages to recoup costs related to the former chairman's alleged financial misconduct. 

 
Coronavirus Forces Gucci to Shift Gears in China

Gucci parent Kering said the coronavirus outbreak has hit its business in China hard and forced it to shuffle its logistics and production, in the latest sign that the epidemic is roiling the luxury-goods industry. 

 
Heineken Boosted by Strong Growth in Volumes

Heineken posted an above-forecast underlying annual profit of EUR4.02 billion as volumes hit a more-than decade high, and forecast growth in the mid-single digits for 2020. 

 
ABN Amro Operating Profit Falls

Dutch lender ABN Amro reported a drop in fourth-quarter operating income to EUR2.10 billion and said net profit was flat, hit by low interest rates and loan impairments. 

 
SoftBank's Son Defends Company's Performance

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the first Vision Fund has posted about 1.3 trillion yen in investment gains, a result he said was "not bad" and an "excellent start." 

 
U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Networks

Huawei can covertly access mobile networks via back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show the Chinese firm poses a security threat. 

 
América Móvil Profit Jumps in Fourth Quarter

Net profit at Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil rose 63% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, despite a lag on revenue growth from a stronger Mexican peso. 

 
Samsung Unveils New Lineup of Smartphones

Samsung Electronics' latest flagship devices feature different names, pack extra camera tricks and add a nostalgic yet novel way to open a smartphone. 

 
FAA Says It Failed to Properly Oversee Safety at Southwest Airlines

Federal aviation regulators acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines and agreed to implement recommendations from the inspector general. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns on Holiday Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said same-store sales declined in December and January, as the company faces inventory challenges and issues attracting customers to its stores.

ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN B.V. 6.54% 104.2 Delayed Quote.2.99%
HEINEKEN HOLDING 6.74% 94.25 Delayed Quote.2.14%
KERING 2.54% 576.9 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
RENAULT 0.44% 34.245 Real-time Quote.-19.16%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.50% 5140 End-of-day quote.9.69%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.89% 57.93 Delayed Quote.7.32%
