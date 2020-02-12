Former Pemex Chief Arrested in Spain

The fugitive former head of Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes, was arrested in Spain. Emilio Lozoya has been on the run since May of last year when he was charged in two separate corruption probes.

Coronavirus-Drug Development Becomes a Top Focus at Gilead

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences has provided a drug for testing in two clinical trials in China that are exploring whether the agent works against the spreading coronavirus.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Reunite Marketing Two Years After Taking Separate Directions

Two years after CKE Restaurants began separating its marketing for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, a move meant to let each burger chain speak better to its core customers and geographic footprint, the company is reversing course.

Record Share of Analysts Have Sell Ratings on Tesla

Nearly half of analysts who issue research on Tesla have either "sell" or "underweight" recommendations for the electric-car maker, underlining that even as the stock has hit record after record this year, its rise hasn't gone unquestioned by investment firms.

Boeing Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails

The ouster followed the disclosures of messages between two Boeing pilots that prompted concerns among lawmakers and regulators that some of the company's employees took a cavalier attitude toward safety.

Google Appeals Against EU Antitrust Fines

Alphabet's Google told a court that the European Union's antitrust enforcer had no legal grounds for levying a multibillion fine on the search giant for its alleged abuse of dominance over smaller rivals.

Stood Up: Facebook Keeps Europe Waiting Over Dating Feature

The move came after the Irish Data Protection Commission raised issues with the feature's compliance with European Union data protection rules.

As WhatsApp Tops 2 Billion Users, Its Boss Vows to Defend Encryption

WhatsApp has surpassed more than two billion active users, and its leader is vowing to defend its fully private form of messaging against mounting threats from governments around the world.

BP Wants to Become Carbon Neutral by 2050, but Doesn't Say How

The energy giant pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and restructure its oil-focused businesses to better navigate a transition to other fuels-a dramatic, if vague, promise.

CVS Swings to Profit, Forecasts 2020 Results in Line With Estimates

The pharmacy operator turned a profit that beat Wall Street expectations and projected results for 2020 that matched estimates, as it capped its first year of integrating health insurer Aetna's operations.