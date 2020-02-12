Essential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It Is Shutting Down.

Essential Products, the smartphone company from the father of Google's Android mobile software, is shutting down after less than five years in business and raising $330 million in funding.

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren is Stepping Down

Mr. Murren intends to leave before his contract ends Dec. 31, 2021, but plans to stay until a successor is appointed, the company said.

Cisco Sales Fall in Latest Quarter

Cisco Systems Inc. said revenue moved lower in its latest quarter and warned of weaker growth ahead.

Theranos Trial's Judge Narrows Case Against Founder Elizabeth Holmes

The judge overseeing a criminal trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and a former top executive at the blood-testing company narrowed the scope of the charges.

Bayer Strives to End Lawsuits Over Roundup-While Still Selling It

The German company faces tens of thousands of claims that its weedkiller causes cancer even as the product remains on the shelves, making it almost impossible for Bayer to put the litigation to rest forever, legal experts say.

CVS Deal Debate Isn't Over

The company's shares will likely trade at a discount to rivals as it integrates the $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

Lyft's Toll Road to Profitability

Having a 'path to profitability' is all the rage among ride-hailing companies now. For Lyft, that path runs through a big toll gate.

As WhatsApp Tops 2 Billion Users, Its Boss Vows to Defend Encryption

WhatsApp has surpassed more than two billion active users, and its leader is vowing to defend its fully private form of messaging against mounting threats from governments around the world.

Boeing Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails

The move followed the disclosures of messages between two Boeing pilots that prompted concerns among lawmakers and regulators that some of the company's employees took a cavalier attitude toward safety.

Hearing Upholds Los Angeles's Suspension of Uber Scooters

Los Angeles acted properly in suspending Uber's permit to rent out dockless electric scooters and bicycles after the company neglected to provide the city with real-time ridership data, an administrative hearing found.