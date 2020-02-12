Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Essential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It Is Shutting Down.

Essential Products, the smartphone company from the father of Google's Android mobile software, is shutting down after less than five years in business and raising $330 million in funding. 

 
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren is Stepping Down

Mr. Murren intends to leave before his contract ends Dec. 31, 2021, but plans to stay until a successor is appointed, the company said. 

 
Cisco Sales Fall in Latest Quarter

Cisco Systems Inc. said revenue moved lower in its latest quarter and warned of weaker growth ahead. 

 
Theranos Trial's Judge Narrows Case Against Founder Elizabeth Holmes

The judge overseeing a criminal trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and a former top executive at the blood-testing company narrowed the scope of the charges. 

 
Bayer Strives to End Lawsuits Over Roundup-While Still Selling It

The German company faces tens of thousands of claims that its weedkiller causes cancer even as the product remains on the shelves, making it almost impossible for Bayer to put the litigation to rest forever, legal experts say. 

 
CVS Deal Debate Isn't Over

The company's shares will likely trade at a discount to rivals as it integrates the $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna. 

 
Lyft's Toll Road to Profitability

Having a 'path to profitability' is all the rage among ride-hailing companies now. For Lyft, that path runs through a big toll gate. 

 
As WhatsApp Tops 2 Billion Users, Its Boss Vows to Defend Encryption

WhatsApp has surpassed more than two billion active users, and its leader is vowing to defend its fully private form of messaging against mounting threats from governments around the world. 

 
Boeing Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails

The move followed the disclosures of messages between two Boeing pilots that prompted concerns among lawmakers and regulators that some of the company's employees took a cavalier attitude toward safety. 

 
Hearing Upholds Los Angeles's Suspension of Uber Scooters

Los Angeles acted properly in suspending Uber's permit to rent out dockless electric scooters and bicycles after the company neglected to provide the city with real-time ridership data, an administrative hearing found.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.60% 77.66 Delayed Quote.6.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.88% 347.45 Delayed Quote.5.80%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., 1.63% 49.93 Delayed Quote.2.44%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.39% 11.9 End-of-day quote.-7.89%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 2.90% 33.66 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:44pYen rises, yuan falls after China's Hubei reports sharp rise in virus cases
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pUK house prices jump by most since 2017 in post-election bounce - RICS
RE
07:11pDESPITE $1 TRILLION DEFICITS, TRUMP TAX CUTS WILL STILL 'PAY FOR THEMSELVES' : Mnuchin
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions
RE
06:53pPentagon expected to back additional Huawei restrictions - source
RE
06:13pManulife quarterly profit misses estimates, while Sun Life beats
RE
06:08pHyundai bet big on China. Now coronavirus is twisting its supply chain
RE
05:58pArgentina sees 'deep debt restructuring' ahead, rejects fiscal austerity
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update
3Raytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : Singapore's DBS reports 14% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, just above estim..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group