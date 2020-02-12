Court Approves A$15 Bln Vodafone Hutchison Australia-TPG Merger

The companies on Thursday said the federal court of Australia approved the merger, which will create an entity with an enterprise value of about 15 billion Australian dollars (US$10.11 billion).

Essential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It Is Shutting Down.

Essential Products, the smartphone company from the father of Google's Android mobile software, is shutting down after less than five years in business and raising $330 million in funding.

MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren Departing Casino Company

Mr. Murren will leave the global casino operator after the company's board picks his successor.

Cisco Sales Fall in Latest Quarter

Cisco Systems said global economic uncertainties have slowed technology investments decisions at some companies, denting the network-equipment giant's sales growth.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions Moves Closer to Bankruptcy Exit With Junior Creditor Deal

Philadelphia Energy Solutions won unsecured creditor support for a bankruptcy buyout by Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which bumped up its offer to $252 million in continued competition over the troubled oil refinery.

Theranos Trial's Judge Narrows Case Against Founder Elizabeth Holmes

The judge overseeing a criminal trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and a former top executive at the blood-testing company narrowed the scope of the charges.

Bayer Strives to End Lawsuits Over Roundup-While Still Selling It

The German company faces tens of thousands of claims that its weedkiller causes cancer even as the product remains on the shelves, making it almost impossible for Bayer to put the litigation to rest forever, legal experts say.

CVS Deal Debate Isn't Over

The company's shares will likely trade at a discount to rivals as it integrates the $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

Lyft's Toll Road to Profitability

Having a 'path to profitability' is all the rage among ride-hailing companies now. For Lyft, that path runs through a big toll gate.

Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Leaves Vendors With $120 Million Loss

Forever 21 Inc.'s clothing suppliers say they are left with $120 million in unpaid bills following the company's bankruptcy sale to mall owners and brand-licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC.