Shell Enrolls Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.

U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

China's Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment.

Wayfair to Cut About 500 Jobs in Restructuring

Wayfair said it was cutting about 3% of its workforce, roughly 500 jobs, as the online furniture retailer looks to reduce costs in its operations.

Tesla Raising More Than $2 Billion, Discloses New SEC Inquiry

Tesla is facing fresh scrutiny over its financing arrangements and accounting practices, as it looks to raise more than $2 billion from a stock sale.

Newspaper Publisher McClatchy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. by circulation said it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy as it seeks support for a reorganization plan.

Barclays CEO Under Investigation Over Links to Epstein

The U.K.'s second-biggest bank said regulators are investigating the professional relationship between Chief Executive Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in jail last year.

Facebook Delivers Long-Awaited Trove of Data to Outside Researchers

After a series of delays, Facebook is allowing a select group of academics to study internal data about how content gets shared on its platform, which could lead to a better understanding of patterns in fake news, researchers say.

Walmart to End Jetblack Shopping Service

The retail giant is shutting down its personal-shopping unit and laying off most of its roughly 350 staffers after abandoning plans to find investors for the unprofitable operation.

Airbus Puts Squeeze on Boeing's 737 MAX as Crisis Drags

European plane maker Airbus is ramping up production of its bestselling single-aisle jet, moving to fill a hole in the market created by the prolonged grounding of rival Boeing's 737 MAX.

Pepsi Gets Boost From Snacks, Sugar-Free Drinks

The food-and-beverage company posted higher sales for the fourth quarter, as salty snacks and sugar-free versions of Pepsi and Gatorade are helping turn around the company's challenged North America beverage business.