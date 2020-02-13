Philadelphia Energy Solutions Sues Insurers Over Disaster Coverage

Philadelphia Energy Solutions secured approval of a debt repayment plan, but action continues in bankruptcy court as the refiner tries to collect on $1.2 billion in insurance it said was triggered by the explosion that drove it into chapter 11.

Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand

Graphics chip-making giant Nvidia Corp. reported recovering earnings, buttressed by strong gaming revenues and record sales to big data centers that are using its hardware in artificial intelligence calculations.

Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business.

Mattel's Holiday Sales Slump Despite Boost From 'Toy Story 4'

Mattel's sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter, as growth of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and "Toy Story 4" toys were offset by ongoing declines for Fisher-Price and American Girl products.

Federal Judge Halts Pentagon Cloud Contract

A federal judge ordered the Pentagon to halt work on the massive JEDI cloud-computing contract, handing Amazon an early win in its efforts to overturn the award to rival Microsoft.

Modell's Hires Restructuring Pros After Cheerless Holiday Showing

Modell's Sporting Goods, the century-old New York-area chain, has hired a trio of advisers including a chief restructuring officer in recent weeks in an effort to save itself after a poor showing over the holidays, said Mitchell Modell, chief executive and founding family scion.

Flavor Company Says Subsidiary Managers Knew About Improper Payments

The New York-based chemical company disclosed in August it spotted potential bribery in the two countries following its acquisition of Frutarom Industries Ltd. International Flavors bought the Israeli flavor company in October 2018.

Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.

U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment.

Wayfair to Cut About 500 Jobs in Restructuring

Wayfair said it was cutting about 3% of its workforce, or roughly 500 jobs, as the online furniture retailer looks to reduce costs in its operations.