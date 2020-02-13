Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Philadelphia Energy Solutions Sues Insurers Over Disaster Coverage

Philadelphia Energy Solutions secured approval of a debt repayment plan, but action continues in bankruptcy court as the refiner tries to collect on $1.2 billion in insurance it said was triggered by the explosion that drove it into chapter 11. 

 
Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand

Graphics chip-making giant Nvidia Corp. reported recovering earnings, buttressed by strong gaming revenues and record sales to big data centers that are using its hardware in artificial intelligence calculations. 

 
Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business. 

 
Mattel's Holiday Sales Slump Despite Boost From 'Toy Story 4'

Mattel's sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter, as growth of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and "Toy Story 4" toys were offset by ongoing declines for Fisher-Price and American Girl products. 

 
Federal Judge Halts Pentagon Cloud Contract

A federal judge ordered the Pentagon to halt work on the massive JEDI cloud-computing contract, handing Amazon an early win in its efforts to overturn the award to rival Microsoft. 

 
Modell's Hires Restructuring Pros After Cheerless Holiday Showing

Modell's Sporting Goods, the century-old New York-area chain, has hired a trio of advisers including a chief restructuring officer in recent weeks in an effort to save itself after a poor showing over the holidays, said Mitchell Modell, chief executive and founding family scion. 

 
Flavor Company Says Subsidiary Managers Knew About Improper Payments

The New York-based chemical company disclosed in August it spotted potential bribery in the two countries following its acquisition of Frutarom Industries Ltd. International Flavors bought the Israeli flavor company in October 2018. 

 
Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue. 

 
U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment. 

 
Wayfair to Cut About 500 Jobs in Restructuring

Wayfair said it was cutting about 3% of its workforce, or roughly 500 jobs, as the online furniture retailer looks to reduce costs in its operations.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. -1.90% 136.74 Delayed Quote.6.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 56.46 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.54% 183.71 Delayed Quote.17.13%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.65% 270.78 Delayed Quote.15.83%
VIVENDI -0.67% 25.23 Real-time Quote.-1.63%
WAYFAIR INC. -14.13% 82.16 Delayed Quote.5.88%
WTI 0.21% 51.57 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:59pNvidia forecast tops expectations on cloud sales despite coronavirus hit
RE
07:55pJapan's fourth-quarter GDP likely weaker than in third quarter - economy minister
RE
07:52pYen holds gains on virus woes, euro crumbles on weak growth outlook
RE
07:48pFED'S WILLIAMS : 2019 Rate Cuts Positioned Economy For Growth, Strong Labor Market
DJ
07:47pBOJ official warns of coronavirus impact on Japan's economy
RE
07:44pFTC antitrust victory on Qualcomm questioned by appeals court
RE
07:43pJUDGE OKS PHILLY REFINER'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN, SALE TO PROPERTY DEVELOPER : documents
RE
07:31pBritish network Three joins 5G mobile club
RE
07:24pChinese economy clobbered by coronavirus but set to recover soon - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group