News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/13/2020 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment. 

 
Yelp Hires New CFO Amid Pressure to Boost Performance

David Schwarzbach, a former eBay executive, joins the online-review company from Optimizely. 

 
Mattel's Holiday Sales Slump Despite Boost From 'Toy Story 4'

Mattel's sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter, as growth of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and "Toy Story 4" toys were offset by ongoing declines for Fisher-Price and American Girl products. 

 
Canada's Biggest Railroad to Shut Down Key Corridor Over Blockades

Business groups and organized labor called on the Canadian government to intervene to stop the blockades, which involve protesters acting in solidarity with west coast indigenous leaders trying to stop construction of a natural-gas pipeline. 

 
SEC Probes Raytheon Over Potentially Improper Payments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into whether defense contractor Raytheon Co. or its partners made improper payments in the Middle East. 

 
Philadelphia Energy Solutions Sues Insurers Over Disaster Coverage

Philadelphia Energy Solutions secured approval of a debt repayment plan, but action continues in bankruptcy court as the refiner tries to collect on $1.2 billion in insurance it said was triggered by the explosion that drove it into chapter 11. 

 
Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue. 

 
Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand

Graphics chip-making giant Nvidia reported recovering earnings, buttressed by strong gaming revenues and record sales to big data centers that are using its hardware in artificial intelligence calculations. 

 
Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business. 

 
Federal Judge Halts Pentagon Cloud Contract

A federal judge ordered the Pentagon to halt work on the massive JEDI cloud-computing contract, handing Amazon an early win in its efforts to overturn the award to rival Microsoft.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 0.11% 37.19 Delayed Quote.2.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 56.22 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.54% 183.71 Delayed Quote.16.49%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.65% 270.78 Delayed Quote.15.08%
RAYTHEON -1.31% 226.76 Delayed Quote.4.56%
VIVENDI -0.67% 25.23 Real-time Quote.-2.29%
WTI -0.02% 51.38 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
YELP INC. 3.22% 36.5 Delayed Quote.1.52%
09:16pPath to Confirmation Dims for Fed Nominee After Republican Objections -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pU.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran
RE
08:58pJapan's policymakers brace for fourth-quarter GDP slump, growing coronavirus risks
RE
08:40pJudge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft
RE
08:34pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Less Than One Month Until Households Receive 2020 Census Invitations Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census questionnaire to be mailed to households throughout the country .
PU
08:26pBritish network Three joins 5G mobile club
RE
08:26pWells Fargo to eliminate about 700 jobs in Manila
RE
08:20pShares step back as hopes of early end to coronavirus fade
RE
