U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment.

Yelp Hires New CFO Amid Pressure to Boost Performance

David Schwarzbach, a former eBay executive, joins the online-review company from Optimizely.

Mattel's Holiday Sales Slump Despite Boost From 'Toy Story 4'

Mattel's sales fell 3% in the fourth quarter, as growth of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars and "Toy Story 4" toys were offset by ongoing declines for Fisher-Price and American Girl products.

Canada's Biggest Railroad to Shut Down Key Corridor Over Blockades

Business groups and organized labor called on the Canadian government to intervene to stop the blockades, which involve protesters acting in solidarity with west coast indigenous leaders trying to stop construction of a natural-gas pipeline.

SEC Probes Raytheon Over Potentially Improper Payments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into whether defense contractor Raytheon Co. or its partners made improper payments in the Middle East.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions Sues Insurers Over Disaster Coverage

Philadelphia Energy Solutions secured approval of a debt repayment plan, but action continues in bankruptcy court as the refiner tries to collect on $1.2 billion in insurance it said was triggered by the explosion that drove it into chapter 11.

Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.

Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand

Graphics chip-making giant Nvidia reported recovering earnings, buttressed by strong gaming revenues and record sales to big data centers that are using its hardware in artificial intelligence calculations.

Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business.

Roku Expects to Sustain Revenue Growth

The maker of streaming-media devices expects revenue to increase 42% in 2020 after posting 52% growth last year, fueled in part by an explosion of new streaming services.