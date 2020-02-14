Renault Swings to Loss, Cuts Dividend

Renault reported a surprise net loss of EUR141 million in 2019 and slashed its dividend, after its earnings were hit by increased costs and weak global demand for cars.

AstraZeneca Profit Tumbles

AstraZeneca reported a 29% fall in core operating profit for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' expectations, but guided for growth this year depending on the impact of the coronavirus.

Credit Agricole Profit Jumps

Credit Agricole posted an above-forecast fourth-quarter net profit of EUR1.66 billion, boosted by one-offs and revenue growth, and said underlying profit rose by almost a quarter.

Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business.

Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.

U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment.

Yelp Hires New CFO Amid Pressure to Boost Performance

David Schwarzbach, a former eBay executive, joins the online-review company from Optimizely.

Canada's Biggest Railroad to Shut Down Key Corridor Over Blockades

Business groups and organized labor called on the Canadian government to intervene to stop the blockades, which involve protesters acting in solidarity with west coast indigenous leaders trying to stop construction of a natural-gas pipeline.

SEC Probes Raytheon Over Potentially Improper Payments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry into whether defense contractor Raytheon Co. or its partners made improper payments in the Middle East.

Nvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand

Graphics chip-making giant Nvidia reported recovering earnings, buttressed by strong gaming revenues and record sales to big data centers that are using its hardware in artificial intelligence calculations.