Former Banking Behemoth Changes a 300-Year-Old Brand Tainted by Crisis

Royal Bank of Scotland will alter its name in a bid to move on from the legacy of the global financial crisis that saw the U.K. banking giant receive a $59 billion bailout from British taxpayers to prevent it collapsing.

Brandless Attracted SoftBank but Not Consumers

The SoftBank-invested startup shut down after its model of selling generic household items online, all for one price, continued to produce losses.

Renault Swings to Loss, Hit by Nissan Woes, Falling China Sales

Renault swung to a 2019 net loss-its first in a decade-and slashed its dividend, as the French auto giant absorbed sharply lower income from alliance partner Nissan and struggled with falling sales in China.

Superfast 5G Rollout Hits Slow Patch, Suppliers Say

The 5G wireless rollout is showing signs of slowing, putting a dent in near-term sales prospects for some network gear and chip makers and potentially delaying some consumers' access to promised lightning-fast data speeds.

Don't Discount Visa

Despite being bigger and more profitable, Visa is not as valuable to investors as rival Mastercard. But it has many tools to narrow the gap.

AstraZeneca Profit Tumbles

AstraZeneca reported a 29% fall in core operating profit for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' expectations, but guided for growth this year depending on the impact of the coronavirus.

Mom and Pop Millionaires Are Driving Blackstone's Growth

Individual investors have become one of Blackstone Group's biggest sources of growth, a departure for an alternative-asset giant built on relationships with the world's largest institutions.

Credit Agricole Profit Jumps

Credit Agricole posted an above-forecast fourth-quarter net profit of EUR1.66 billion, boosted by one-offs and revenue growth, and said underlying profit rose by almost a quarter.

U.S. Charges Chinese Tech Giant Huawei With Racketeering

Huawei Technologies and two of its U.S. subsidiaries were charged with racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets in a new federal indictment.

Vivendi Teases Universal Music IPO

Vivendi teased an initial public offering of its Universal Music subsidiary, seeking to cash in on a resurgent music business.