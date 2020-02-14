Apax-Owned Leather-Goods Retailer Cole Haan Files for IPO

Cole Haan has filed for an initial public offering, some seven years after private-equity firm Apax Partners bought the fashion retailer known for its shoes and handbags from Nike.

Pentagon Shifts Stance on Sales to Huawei

The Defense Department has dropped its opposition to a proposed rule that would make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to send shipments to China's Huawei Technologies.

Coronavirus Creates Domino Effect in Automotive Supply Chain

Fiat Chrysler is temporarily halting production at a car factory in Serbia while union officials at two U.S. General Motors factories are warning more production outages could come.

Nissan and Renault Want Merger Benefits Without Merging

The car makers desperately need to share costs through their troubled alliance, but this is fraught with uncertainty.

Google Challenged EU Fine. A Judge Spoke of Raising It.

Alphabet's appeal against a multibillion-dollar fine for alleged anticompetitive behavior by its Google unit risks backfiring after a European Union court floated the prospect of increasing the fine, rather than scrapping it.

Kraft Bonds Tumble After Fitch Downgrade to Junk Rating

Investors are dumping bonds of Kraft Heinz after Fitch Ratings pushed its rating of the company into junk territory following a disappointing earnings report.

Univision Nears Sale to Group Including Former Viacom Executive

The Spanish-language broadcaster is in exclusive talks to be sold to an investor group that includes media veteran Wade Davis and Searchlight Capital Partners.

Zuckerberg Willing to Pay More Taxes in Europe

Facebook is willing to pay more tax overseas and supports a proposed global levy on tech giants, according to a speech Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is set to give on Saturday.

Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News

Most of the publishers in talks with Google are outside the U.S., including in France and Europe.

Former Banking Behemoth Changes a 300-Year-Old Brand Tainted by Crisis

Royal Bank of Scotland will alter its name in a bid to move on from the legacy of the global financial crisis that saw the U.K. banking giant receive a $59 billion bailout from British taxpayers to prevent it collapsing.