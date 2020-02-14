Log in
02/14/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group

The company said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet. 

 
Citigroup Keeps CEO's Pay at $24 Million

Mr. Corbat over the past seven years has focused on simplifying the bank and expanding its revenue from current customers and its consumer bank. 

 
Apax-Owned Leather-Goods Retailer Cole Haan Files for IPO

Cole Haan has filed for an initial public offering, some seven years after private-equity firm Apax Partners bought the fashion retailer known for its shoes and handbags from Nike. 

 
Pentagon Shifts Stance on Sales to Huawei

The Defense Department has dropped its opposition to a proposed rule that would make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to send shipments to China's Huawei Technologies. 

 
Coronavirus Creates Domino Effect in Automotive Supply Chain

Fiat Chrysler is temporarily halting production at a car factory in Serbia while union officials at two U.S. General Motors factories are warning more production outages could come. 

 
Nissan and Renault Want Merger Benefits Without Merging

The car makers desperately need to share costs through their troubled alliance, but this is fraught with uncertainty. 

 
Google Challenged EU Fine. A Judge Spoke of Raising It.

Alphabet's appeal against a multibillion-dollar fine for alleged anticompetitive behavior by its Google unit risks backfiring after a European Union court floated the prospect of increasing the fine, rather than scrapping it. 

 
Kraft Bonds Tumble After Downgrades to Junk Rating

Investors dumped bonds of Kraft Heinz Friday when Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings pushed their ratings of the company into junk territory following a disappointing earnings report. 

 
Univision Nears Sale to Group Including Former Viacom Executive

The Spanish-language broadcaster is in exclusive talks to be sold to an investor group that includes media veteran Wade Davis and Searchlight Capital Partners. 

 
Zuckerberg Willing to Pay More Taxes in Europe

Facebook is willing to pay more tax overseas and supports a proposed global levy on tech giants, according to a speech Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is set to give on Saturday.

Latest news "Forex"
08:19pU.S. firm wins reprieve from expanded duties on steel products
RE
08:18pWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
08:17pINDIA COURT STALLS AMAZON, FLIPKART ANTITRUST PROBES : lawyers
RE
08:13pInjured by China's trade practices? Call 202-395-3900, USTR says
RE
07:47pNEBRASKA ETHANOL BOARD : March 4th board meeting to be held in Lincoln
PU
07:41pBOEING TELLS FAA IT DOES NOT BELIEVE 737 MAX WIRING SHOULD BE MOVED : sources
RE
07:32pSCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : government letting down Mossmorran communities
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:50pDe Blasio Endorses Sanders for President
DJ
