News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/16/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

French train giant Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s train business for more that $7 billion. 

 
British Airways' Operating Chief and Its Director of People to Leave Carrier

British Airways' chief operating officer and its director of people are leaving the carrier after last year's tense standoff with pilots, which led to the airline's first strike in decades 

 
Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit

A jury ruled against Bayer and BASF in a crop-damage case, awarding $265 million to a Missouri peach farmer who claimed the companies encouraged farmers to irresponsibly spray a hard-to-control weedkiller. 

 
Zuckerberg Pitches How Facebook Should Be Regulated Over Content

Facebook's CEO, at a security conference in Munich, described the social-media platform as something between a newspaper and a telecommunications company. 

 
SoftBank's Boss Bet $22 Billion on Sprint. It Was a Slog.

For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, a U.S. judge's recent approval of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is long-awaited payback on his $22 billion investment. But it is far from the triumph he sought when he announced he was taking control of Sprint in 2012. 

 
Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group

The company said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet. 

 
Citigroup Keeps CEO's Pay at $24 Million

Mr. Corbat over the past seven years has focused on simplifying the bank and expanding its revenue from current customers and its consumer bank. 

 
Apax-Owned Leather-Goods Retailer Cole Haan Files for IPO

Cole Haan has filed for an initial public offering, some seven years after private-equity firm Apax Partners bought the fashion retailer known for its shoes and handbags from Nike. 

 
Pentagon Shifts Stance on Sales to Huawei

The Defense Department has dropped its opposition to a proposed rule that would make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to send shipments to China's Huawei Technologies. 

 
Coronavirus Creates Domino Effect in Automotive Supply Chain

Fiat Chrysler is temporarily halting production at a car factory in Serbia while union officials at two U.S. General Motors factories are warning more production outages could come.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 1518.73 Delayed Quote.13.39%
ALSTOM -1.00% 48.6 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BASF SE -0.27% 62.51 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
BAYER AG 0.09% 77.37 Delayed Quote.6.26%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.27% 78.79 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
FACEBOOK 0.49% 214.18 Delayed Quote.4.35%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.50% 34.76 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.08% 5517 End-of-day quote.17.73%
T-MOBILE US 1.41% 96.48 Delayed Quote.23.03%
Latest news "Forex"
10:09pChina cuts medium-term rate to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
09:53pThai fourth GDP expands 1.6% year-on-year, slowest pace in 5 years
RE
09:51pChina Home-Price Growth Slowed to 18-Month Low in January
DJ
09:50pChina Attracted $12.68 Billion of Foreign Direct Investment in Jan, Up 2.2% on Year
DJ
09:44pChina's home price growth hits near two-year low as coronavirus spreads
RE
09:38pAsian shares hover around three-week highs on Chinese support measures
RE
09:25pCanada's Trudeau scraps Barbados trip to try to resolve anti-pipeline protests
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:42pJapan manufacturers remain pessimistic as coronavirus fears grow
RE
