Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

French train giant Alstom has reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier's train business for more that $7 billion.

British Airways' Operating Chief and Its Director of People to Leave Carrier

British Airways' chief operating officer and its director of people are leaving the carrier after last year's tense standoff with pilots, which led to the airline's first strike in decades.

New York Won't Appeal T-Mobile Merger Verdict

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state won't appeal a federal judge's decision to allow T-Mobile US and Sprint to merge, removing another hurdle between the cellphone carriers and their long-planned combination.

Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit

A jury ruled against Bayer and BASF in a crop-damage case, awarding $265 million to a Missouri peach farmer who claimed the companies encouraged farmers to irresponsibly spray a hard-to-control weedkiller.

Zuckerberg Pitches How Facebook Should Be Regulated Over Content

Facebook's CEO, at a security conference in Munich, described the social-media platform as something between a newspaper and a telecommunications company.

SoftBank's Boss Bet $22 Billion on Sprint. It Was a Slog.

For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, a U.S. judge's recent approval of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is long-awaited payback on his $22 billion investment. But it is far from the triumph he sought when he announced he was taking control of Sprint in 2012.

Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group

The company said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet.

Citigroup Keeps CEO's Pay at $24 Million

Mr. Corbat over the past seven years has focused on simplifying the bank and expanding its revenue from current customers and its consumer bank.

Apax-Owned Leather-Goods Retailer Cole Haan Files for IPO

Cole Haan has filed for an initial public offering, some seven years after private-equity firm Apax Partners bought the fashion retailer known for its shoes and handbags from Nike.

Pentagon Shifts Stance on Sales to Huawei

The Defense Department has dropped its opposition to a proposed rule that would make it harder for U.S. chip makers and other companies to send shipments to China's Huawei Technologies.