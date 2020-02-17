Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/17/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

French train giant Alstom has reached a preliminary deal to acquire Bombardier's train business for more that $7 billion. 

 
Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

Investors increasingly see the future of the car as electric-even if most car buyers haven't yet. And lately, those investors are placing bets on Tesla to usher in that future versus auto makers with deeper pockets and generations of experience. 

 
Virus Concerns Delay Volkswagen Production Restarts, China's Biggest Car Show

The German auto giant said it would postpone production restarts at some of its Chinese plants until next week, while the organizers of Auto China said the event would not go ahead in April as planned. 

 
GM Sends an Australian Icon to the Junkyard

GM will stop selling and designing Holden vehicles in Australia and New Zealand by 2021, marking the end of a brand that began in the 1850s as a leather and saddle company and has been part of GM for almost a century. 

 
Bayer, BASF Ordered to Pay $265 Million in Weedkiller Crop-Damage Suit

A jury ruled against Bayer and BASF in a crop-damage case, awarding $265 million to a Missouri peach farmer who claimed the companies encouraged farmers to irresponsibly spray a hard-to-control weedkiller. 

 
British Airways' Operating Chief and Its Director of People to Leave Carrier

British Airways' chief operating officer and its director of people are leaving the carrier after last year's tense standoff with pilots, which led to the airline's first strike in decades. 

 
New York Won't Appeal T-Mobile Merger Verdict

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the state won't appeal a federal judge's decision to allow T-Mobile US and Sprint to merge, removing another hurdle between the cellphone carriers and their long-planned combination. 

 
Zuckerberg Pitches How Facebook Should Be Regulated Over Content

Facebook's CEO, at a security conference in Munich, described the social-media platform as something between a newspaper and a telecommunications company. 

 
SoftBank's Boss Bet $22 Billion on Sprint. It Was a Slog.

For Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, a U.S. judge's recent approval of a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is long-awaited payback on his $22 billion investment. But it is far from the triumph he sought when he announced he was taking control of Sprint in 2012. 

 
Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group

The company said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 1518.73 Delayed Quote.13.39%
ALSTOM 3.50% 50.3 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BASF SE -1.02% 61.87 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
BAYER AG -1.87% 75.92 Delayed Quote.6.26%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
FACEBOOK 0.49% 214.18 Delayed Quote.4.35%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.42% 5540 End-of-day quote.18.22%
T-MOBILE US 1.41% 96.48 Delayed Quote.23.03%
TESLA, INC. -0.49% 800.03 Delayed Quote.91.24%
