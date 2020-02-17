Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China

BHP First-Half Profit Rises 29%

BHP Group reported a 29% rise in half-year net profit and lifted its dividend, after strong prices of iron ore more than offset weakness among almost all other commodities that it produces.

Alstom to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

France's Alstom agreed to buy Bombardier's train unit in a deal valued at $8.2 billion, including debt, infusing the Canadian industrial giant with much-needed cash and creating what would be a new, European-focused train giant big enough to take on China.

Dairy Farmers Strike $425 Million Deal for Dean Foods Assets

Dairy Farmers of America, the large U.S. co-operative, agreed to buy dozens of milk-processing facilities and other assets of Dean Foods for $425 million, pending Justice Department and bankruptcy court approval.

Dubai to Delist Global Port Operator DP World

The emirate plans to delist its global port operator and return it to full state ownership in a deal that would help the emirate repay billions of dollars in debt.

Zuckerberg Tells EU Regulators Facebook Wants More Content Liability

Mark Zuckerberg called on the European Union's top regulator to create customized legislation for online platforms, with the Facebook chief executive accepting some responsibility for the content shared by users. But not all EU officials were impressed.

Boeing Taps Feinberg to Distribute Money for 737 MAX Community Assistance

The plane maker enlisted victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to communities affected by two crashes involving the 737 MAX.

Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

Investors increasingly see the future of the car as electric-even if most car buyers haven't yet. And lately, those investors are placing bets on Tesla to usher in that future versus auto makers with deeper pockets and generations of experience.

Virus Concerns Delay Volkswagen Production Restarts, China's Biggest Car Show

The German auto giant said it would postpone production restarts at some of its Chinese plants until next week, while the organizers of Auto China said the event would not go ahead in April as planned.

GM Sends an Australian Icon to the Junkyard

GM will stop selling and designing Holden vehicles in Australia and New Zealand by 2021, marking the end of a brand that began in the 1850s as a leather and saddle company and has been part of GM for almost a century.