02/18/2020 | 01:16am EST
Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China 

 
HSBC Profit Tumbles

HSBC's 2019 net profit fell 53% after the bank took $7.3 billion in charges, and said it plans to introduce a slew of measures to cut costs and help it restructure. 

 
Dell Nears Deal to Sell RSA Security Business to Private-Equity Firm STG

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
BHP First-Half Profit Rises 29%

BHP Group reported a 29% rise in half-year net profit and lifted its dividend, after strong prices of iron ore more than offset weakness among almost all other commodities that it produces. 

 
Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Trial Slowed Due to Lack of Eligible Recruits

Clinical trials being conducted in Wuhan to test Gilead Sciences Inc.'s antiviral drug, a promising remedy for the new coronavirus, are going more slowly than hoped for as the drugmaker struggles to recruit qualified patients, underscoring the challenges in quickly developing drugs during outbreaks. 

 
Intesa Sanpaolo Launches Bid for Rival UBI Banca

Intesa Sanpaolo has made an offer to acquire UBI Banca, Italy's fourth biggest bank, in a deal valued at EUR4.86 billion. 

 
Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Tackle Climate Change

Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos says he is committing $10 billion to start a new fund to fight climate change, the biggest philanthropic move to date for the world's richest man. 

 
Alstom to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

France's Alstom agreed to buy Bombardier's train unit in a deal valued at $8.2 billion, including debt, infusing the Canadian industrial giant with much-needed cash and creating what would be a new, European-focused train giant big enough to take on China. 

 
Pier 1 Imports Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The home-furnishings chain has filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell the company, less than two months after it said it planned to close up to 450 stores and cut costs to slow down its cash burn. 

 
Dairy Farmers Strike $425 Million Deal for Dean Foods Assets

Dairy Farmers of America, the large U.S. co-operative, agreed to buy dozens of milk-processing facilities and other assets of Dean Foods for $425 million, pending Justice Department and bankruptcy court approval.

ALSTOM 3.50% 50.3 Real-time Quote.19.11%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.70% 2134.87 Delayed Quote.15.53%
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
BHP GROUP 0.81% 38.78 End-of-day quote.-1.16%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 16.99 End-of-day quote.-12.06%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.43% 16.28 End-of-day quote.-3.04%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY 1.57% 0.194 Delayed Quote.223.33%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.63% 52.88 Delayed Quote.2.90%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.14% 37 End-of-day quote.12.29%
GILEAD SCIENCES 1.14% 67.56 Delayed Quote.3.97%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.35% 592.6 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 1.30% 2.54 Delayed Quote.8.15%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.34% 123.425 End-of-day quote.1.57%
PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. -5.82% 3.56 Delayed Quote.-44.38%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 5.50% 3.491 Delayed Quote.19.88%
