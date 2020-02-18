Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China

Franklin Resources Is in Talks to Buy Legg Mason

Franklin Resources is in talks to buy rival asset manager Legg Mason, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could help two big players in an industry that is under pressure from shifting investor tastes.

Glencore Earnings Fall But Beat Views

Glencore said that adjusted earnings fell to $11.60 billion in 2019, a drop of 26% but less than analysts had forecast, as the company said it was closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.

HSBC Profit Tumbles

HSBC's 2019 net profit fell 53% after the bank took $7.3 billion in charges, and said it plans to introduce a slew of measures to cut costs and help it restructure.

Dell Nears Deal to Sell RSA Security Business to Private-Equity Firm STG

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Trial Slowed by Lack of Eligible Recruits

Clinical trials being conducted in Wuhan to test Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug, a promising remedy for the new coronavirus, are going more slowly than hoped for as the drugmaker struggles to recruit qualified patients, underscoring the challenges in quickly developing drugs during outbreaks.

BHP First-Half Profit Rises 29%

BHP Group reported a 29% rise in half-year net profit and lifted its dividend, after strong prices of iron ore more than offset weakness among almost all other commodities that it produces.

Intesa Sanpaolo Launches Bid for Rival UBI Banca

Intesa Sanpaolo has made an offer to acquire UBI Banca, Italy's fourth biggest bank, in a deal valued at EUR4.86 billion.

Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Tackle Climate Change

Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos says he is committing $10 billion to start a new fund to fight climate change, the biggest philanthropic move to date for the world's richest man.

Pier 1 Imports Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The home-furnishings chain has filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell the company, less than two months after it said it planned to close up to 450 stores and cut costs to slow down its cash burn.