Walmart Posts Mixed Holiday Sales

Walmart reported sluggish holidays sales despite continued online gains, adding to a string of disappointments from traditional retailers as they adjust to changing shopping habits.

HSBC Plans to Cut 35,000 Jobs, $100 Billion of Assets

Europe's biggest bank said it plans to scale back its operations in the U.S. and mainland Europe, as well as its investment bank, as it reported a sharp fall in net profit.

Franklin Resources to Buy Legg Mason for $4.5 Billion

The deal could help two big players in an industry that is under pressure from shifting investor tastes.

Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China

Dell Nears Deal to Sell RSA Security Business to Private-Equity Firm STG

Dell Technologies is nearing a deal to sell its RSA cybersecurity business to a private-equity firm for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nissan CEO Faces Rowdy Shareholders

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Makoto Uchida faced down angry shareholders at a rowdy 2 1/2 hour meeting, where they questioned whether he had a plan to reverse the company's widening losses.

Glencore Swings to Loss Amid Lower Commodity Prices

Glencore swung to a loss in 2019 as it wrote down $2.8 billion in assets related to its businesses in coal and other commodities.

Boeing Taps Feinberg to Distribute Money for 737 MAX Community Assistance

The plane maker enlisted victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to communities affected by two crashes involving the 737 MAX.

Alstom to Buy Bombardier Train Unit

France's Alstom agreed to buy Bombardier's train unit in a deal valued at $8.2 billion, including debt, infusing the Canadian industrial giant with much-needed cash and creating what would be a new, European-focused train giant big enough to take on China.

Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Trial Slowed by Lack of Eligible Recruits

Clinical trials in Wuhan to test Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug, a promising remedy for the coronavirus, are going more slowly than hoped for as the drugmaker struggles to recruit qualified patients.