Dutch Court Reinstates Order for Russia to Pay Yukos Shareholders

Court says Russia must pay $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of former oil giant Yukos, which was once headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

PG&E Reports $3.6 Billion Quarterly Loss as Wildfire Costs Mount

The San Francisco-based utility, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year due to billions in wildfire-related claims, recorded an additional $5 billion in pretax charges related to a settlement.

Walmart Posts Mixed Holiday Sales

Walmart reported sluggish holidays sales despite continued online gains, adding to a string of disappointments from traditional retailers as they adjust to changing shopping habits.

Bombardier Shed Snowmobiles for Jetliners, Trains. Now, It's Giving Up Both.

Bombardier tried to take on much bigger players in the global market for trains and commercial jetliners, and ended up shedding both businesses.

Apple to Fall Short of Projected Revenue Due to Coronavirus

Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, which it said had limited iPhone production for world-wide sales and curtailed demand for its products in China

HSBC Plans to Cut 35,000 Jobs, $100 Billion of Assets

Europe's biggest bank said it plans to scale back its operations in the U.S. and mainland Europe, as well as its investment bank, as it reported a sharp fall in net profit.

Franklin Resources to Buy Legg Mason for $4.5 Billion

The deal could help two big players in an industry that is under pressure from shifting investor tastes.

Nissan CEO Faces Rowdy Shareholders

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Makoto Uchida faced down angry shareholders at a rowdy 2 1/2 hour meeting, where they questioned whether he had a plan to reverse the company's widening losses.

Glencore Swings to Loss Amid Lower Commodity Prices

Glencore swung to a loss in 2019 as it wrote down $2.8 billion in assets related to its businesses in coal and other commodities.

DuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales

DuPont is bringing back as its chief executive Edward D. Breen, an architect of the megamerger and spinoff that left a smaller industrial-materials maker struggling to generate sales growth.