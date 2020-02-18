Log in
02/18/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Huawei Suit Against U.S. Ban Is Dismissed

A federal judge ruled against the Chinese company in its challenge of a U.S. law barring federal agencies from doing business with the telecommunications-equipment maker. 

 
Boeing Finds Debris in Undelivered MAX Jets

Inspection of fuel tanks of the grounded aircraft revealed the problem, marking the latest setback in the plane maker's efforts to address quality control problems. 

 
Groupon to Exit Goods Market, Focus on 'Local Experiences'

The Chicago-based company said Tuesday that it would shift focus from its current deal-centric approach. 

 
Blue Apron Eyes Options Including a Sale

Blue Apron Holdings said it is exploring strategic options including putting itself up for sale, after the meal-kit maker reported more customer defections and another quarterly loss. 

 
Pier 1 Imports Gets Approval for Bankruptcy Sale Process

Judge Kevin R. Huennekens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Tuesday approved the home furnishings chain's bidding and sale procedures for its assets. The judge also signed off on a request that allows Pier 1 to obtain $256 million in bankruptcy financing from its term-loan lenders to enable the retailer to keep operating pending a possible sale of the business. 

 
Nike's New CEO Shuffles Executive Ranks

Nike's new chief executive is shuffling the sportswear giant's leadership ranks, a shakeup that will result in the departure of two longtime executives. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Boss Tries to Declutter Its Stores

New CEO Mark Tritton laid out his vision for remaking the troubled retailer. Decluttering stores is high on his list. 

 
Bombardier Shed Snowmobiles for Jets, Trains. Now, It's Giving Up Both.

Bombardier tried to take on much bigger players in the global market for trains and commercial jetliners, and ended up shedding both businesses. 

 
Dutch Court Reinstates Order for Russia to Pay Yukos Shareholders

Court says Russia must pay $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of former oil giant Yukos, which was once headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin. 

 
Sanofi to Work on Virus Vaccine

The French drug maker is reviving SARS research in an attempt to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 5.37% 11.78 Delayed Quote.-35.38%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.47% 338.88 Delayed Quote.4.52%
BOMBARDIER INC. -9.70% 1.49 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.95% 58.2 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. -5.82% 3.56 Delayed Quote.-44.38%
SANOFI 1.52% 93.71 Real-time Quote.4.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.08% 63.8882 Delayed Quote.2.65%
WTI 0.70% 52.51 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
