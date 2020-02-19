Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:16am EST
Deutsche Telekom Profit Soars

Deutsche Telekom posted a 78% rise in net profit to EUR3.87 billion in 2019 as revenue climbed and forecast further growth in the year ahead. 

 
Huawei Suit Against U.S. Ban Is Dismissed

A federal judge ruled against the Chinese company in its challenge of a U.S. law barring federal agencies from doing business with the telecommunications-equipment maker. 

 
Boeing Finds Debris in Undelivered MAX Jets

Inspection of fuel tanks of the grounded aircraft revealed the problem, marking the latest setback in the plane maker's efforts to address quality control problems. 

 
Groupon to Exit Goods Market, Focus on 'Local Experiences'

The Chicago-based company said Tuesday that it would shift focus from its current deal-centric approach. 

 
Blue Apron Eyes Options Including a Sale

Blue Apron Holdings said it is exploring strategic options including putting itself up for sale, after the meal-kit maker reported more customer defections and another quarterly loss. 

 
Pier 1 Imports Gets Approval for Bankruptcy Sale Process

Judge Kevin R. Huennekens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Tuesday approved the home furnishings chain's bidding and sale procedures for its assets. The judge also signed off on a request that allows Pier 1 to obtain $256 million in bankruptcy financing from its term-loan lenders to enable the retailer to keep operating pending a possible sale of the business. 

 
Nike's New CEO Shuffles Executive Ranks

CEO John Donahoe is shuffling the sportswear giant's leadership ranks, a shakeup that will result in the departure of two longtime executives. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Boss Tries to Declutter Stores

New CEO Mark Tritton laid out his vision for remaking the troubled retailer. Decluttering stores is high on his list. 

 
Bombardier Shed Snowmobiles for Jets, Trains. Now, It's Giving Up Both.

Bombardier tried to take on much bigger players in the global market for trains and commercial jetliners, and ended up shedding both businesses. 

 
Dutch Court Reinstates Order for Russia to Pay Yukos Shareholders

Court says Russia must pay $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of former oil giant Yukos, which was once headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 5.37% 11.78 Delayed Quote.-35.38%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.47% 338.88 Delayed Quote.4.52%
BOMBARDIER INC. -9.70% 1.49 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 2.53% 16.296 Delayed Quote.9.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.69% 58.1 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.59% 122.27 Delayed Quote.13.04%
PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. -5.82% 3.56 Delayed Quote.-44.38%
SERVICENOW, INC. 0.37% 357.49 Delayed Quote.26.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 63.667 Delayed Quote.2.65%
WTI 0.52% 52.445 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:40aEXCLUSIVE : Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans to ease coronavirus crisis - sources
RE
03:33aSouth Africa CPI Rises to 4.5% in January From 4% in December
DJ
03:21aEUROPE : European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aJapan conducts emergency survey on its banks amid China virus outbreak - sources
RE
03:08aRising metals prices spur S.African miner Sibanye to second-half rebound
RE
03:06aMalaysia maintains tourism target, bets on locals and non-Chinese visitors
RE
03:05aEuropean companies expected to report further fall in quarterly profits
RE
03:00aIMF cuts Nigeria's growth forecast on lower oil price outlook
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rivals
3Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Finds Debris in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered MAX Jets
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACT AND PRIMARY..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group