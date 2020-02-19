GE, Stung by Boeing Pullback, Pitches for New Business With Airbus

General Electric is looking for new business from Airbus, as the engine maker's other big customer, Boeing, retrenches.

More Investment Funds Reduce Ties With Sacklers

Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Diageo Settles for $5 Million With SEC on Profit-Boosting Charges

Diageo has agreed to pay $5 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it hit performance goals by pressuring distributors to buy products in excess of demand.

Airbus Defense and Space in Talks With European Works Council Over Restructuring

Airbus said Wednesday that its defense-and-space division has entered a consultation process with the European Works Council on its planned restructuring.

Dish Network's Customer Base Slips Under 12 Million

The satellite company lost nearly 200,000 television customers in the fourth quarter as it laid plans to invest in a still-unfinished wireless phone network.

Adidas, Puma Warn of Coronavirus Blow

Puma and Adidas warned of a hit from the coronavirus on sales, sharpening concerns about how the outbreak is affecting the athletics gear industry that has long looked to China as both a market and a production base.

Big Tech to Face More Requirements in Europe on Data Sharing, AI

American tech companies will soon need to meet new requirements in the European Union regarding artificial intelligence and sharing data with smaller rivals, as the bloc seeks to assert its "technological sovereignty" from the U.S. and China.

Bausch Health Reports Loss, Sets Aside Money for Legal Costs

Bausch Health reported a loss as it set aside legal costs in the fourth quarter and said it expects revenue to increase in 2020.

Companies Give Workers Time to Vote

Hundreds of U.S. firms plan to allow employees time to vote in this year's presidential election as part of a business-led push to lift turnout.

Grocers Wrest Control of Shelf Space From Struggling Food Giants

Retailers are relying on their own proprietary research to decide where to shelve products, dealing another blow to large U.S. food companies that are already dealing with increased competition and shifting consumer tastes.