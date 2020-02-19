Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:16pm EST
GE, Stung by Boeing Pullback, Pitches for New Business With Airbus

General Electric is looking for new business from Airbus, as the engine maker's other big customer, Boeing, retrenches. 

 
More Investment Funds Reduce Ties With Sacklers

Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. 

 
Diageo Settles for $5 Million With SEC on Profit-Boosting Charges

Diageo has agreed to pay $5 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it hit performance goals by pressuring distributors to buy products in excess of demand. 

 
Airbus Defense and Space in Talks With European Works Council Over Restructuring

Airbus said Wednesday that its defense-and-space division has entered a consultation process with the European Works Council on its planned restructuring. 

 
Dish Network's Customer Base Slips Under 12 Million

The satellite company lost nearly 200,000 television customers in the fourth quarter as it laid plans to invest in a still-unfinished wireless phone network. 

 
Adidas, Puma Warn of Coronavirus Blow

Puma and Adidas warned of a hit from the coronavirus on sales, sharpening concerns about how the outbreak is affecting the athletics gear industry that has long looked to China as both a market and a production base. 

 
Big Tech to Face More Requirements in Europe on Data Sharing, AI

American tech companies will soon need to meet new requirements in the European Union regarding artificial intelligence and sharing data with smaller rivals, as the bloc seeks to assert its "technological sovereignty" from the U.S. and China. 

 
Bausch Health Reports Loss, Sets Aside Money for Legal Costs

Bausch Health reported a loss as it set aside legal costs in the fourth quarter and said it expects revenue to increase in 2020. 

 
Companies Give Workers Time to Vote

Hundreds of U.S. firms plan to allow employees time to vote in this year's presidential election as part of a business-led push to lift turnout. 

 
Grocers Wrest Control of Shelf Space From Struggling Food Giants

Retailers are relying on their own proprietary research to decide where to shelve products, dealing another blow to large U.S. food companies that are already dealing with increased competition and shifting consumer tastes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 2.54% 292.7 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
AIRBUS SE 1.18% 131.8 Real-time Quote.-0.17%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. -6.24% 26.27 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.20% 338.16 Delayed Quote.4.52%
DIAGEO PLC 1.08% 3141 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.06% 12.61 Delayed Quote.14.25%
PUMA SE 11.33% 80.1 Delayed Quote.5.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:56pUNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON VICTORIA : Graduate student receives grant to attend top-tier cybersecurity conference
PU
03:46pEU trade chief downbeat on China accord, other Asian deals
RE
03:40pCanadian dollar gains as oil rallies on Chinese stimulus hopes
RE
03:38pStocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains
RE
03:37pStocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains
RE
03:35pFed policymakers cautiously optimistic on U.S. economy despite new risks, minutes show
RE
03:34pOil up more than 2% on slowing coronavirus cases, U.S. move on Venezuela
RE
03:23pIndexes climb on China stimulus hopes, hold ground after Fed minutes
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group