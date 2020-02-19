Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Victoria's Secret to Go Private at $1.1 Billion Valuation

L Brands Inc. is near a deal to sell control of Victoria's Secret to a private-equity firm in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled

Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs. 

 
UBS CEO Ermotti Steps Down, ING's Hamers Named New Chief

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is stepping down and will be succeeded by current ING Groep boss Ralph Hamers, marking another leadership change at a major Swiss bank. 

 
Federal Judge Slams PG&E's Efforts to  Prevent Wildfires

U.S. District Judge William Alsup lambasted PG&E Corp. for falling behind on tree-trimming efforts near power lines to reduce the risk that they will spark more wildfires. 

 
France Deepens Probe of Ghosn

An investigation into spending authorized by Carlos Ghosn when he was Renault CEO has been turned up a notch by French prosecutors. 

 
Investment Firm Buys Taxi-Medallion Loan Portfolio

An investment firm known for buying up distressed assets has become the largest single owner of New York City taxi-medallion loans. 

 
GE, Stung by Boeing Pullback, Pitches for New Business With Airbus

General Electric is looking for new business from Airbus, as the engine maker's other big customer, Boeing, retrenches. 

 
More Investment Funds Reduce Ties With Sacklers

Two hedge funds are reducing their ties to the embattled family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. 

 
Diageo Settles for $5 Million With SEC on Profit-Boosting Charges

Diageo has agreed to pay $5 million to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it hit performance goals by pressuring distributors to buy products in excess of demand. 

 
Airbus Defense and Space in Talks With European Works Council Over Restructuring

Airbus said Wednesday that its defense-and-space division has entered a consultation process with the European Works Council on its planned restructuring.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pGoogle plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction
RE
10:43pThai January domestic car sales fall 8.2% year-on-year - industries federation
RE
10:17pU.S. meeting on Huawei, China policy still on for Thursday despite Trump tweets - sources
RE
09:58pYen stumbles on revived risk flows, yuan softens after rate cut
RE
09:49pChina cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy
RE
09:49pChina cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy
RE
09:42pCoronavirus poses risks to fragile recovery in global economy - IMF
RE
09:41pCoronavirus poses risks to fragile recovery in global economy - IMF
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group