Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge

Workplace-software providers Ultimate Software and Kronos Inc. plan to merge in an all-stock deal would create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt.

Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade in $13 Billion Deal

The all-stock takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Anglo American Discloses All Mine Deaths in Industry Shift

Anglo American gave a full picture of fatalities related to its operations, a major shift in an industry that typically undercounts the number of deaths.

Shell Sees Coronavirus Eroding Chinese Natural Gas Demand

Royal Dutch Shell, the global leader in liquefied natural gas sales, said coronavirus was hurting demand for the supercooled fuel and prompting it to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to Chinese buyers.

Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil.

Domino's Shares Jump After Results

Domino's Pizza reported stronger-than-expected financial results in its latest quarter despite facing heightened competition from delivery companies that ferry all manner of food to consumers.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Asia Voyages Through September

The cruise operator has canceled its voyages in Asia across three brands through the end of September as the coronavirus epidemic weighs on its bottom line.

Volkswagen CFO to Step Down in June 2021

Volkswagen Chief Finance Officer Frank Witter has rejected an offer to extend his contract for another five years, and informed the company's directors that he will step down in June 2021, according to people familiar with the situation.

ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans

ViacomCBS reported a loss in the final quarter of last year as Viacom completed its merger with sister company CBS and prepared to compete with the likes of Netflix in the increasingly crowded arena of online streaming video.

Les Wexner Gives Up Control of Victoria's Secret

The embattled billionaire's decision to part ways with Victoria's Secret is an admission that he couldn't revive the fortunes of a troubled lingerie brand he had built around shopping malls and sex appeal.