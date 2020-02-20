Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/20/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Sprint, T-Mobile Near Agreement on New Merger Terms

Sprint and T-Mobile are close to agreeing on new terms for their merger, according to people familiar with the matter, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge. 

 
Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade in Bid for Small Investors

The $13 billion takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis. 

 
Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge

Workplace-software providers Ultimate Software and Kronos plan to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE, Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees. 

 
Nvidia's Feast or Famine

The chip maker's data-center business roars back-at least until the next 'digestion' phase. 

 
Anglo American Discloses All Mine Deaths in Industry Shift

Anglo American gave a full picture of fatalities related to its operations, a major shift in an industry that typically undercounts the number of deaths. 

 
Shell Sees Coronavirus Eroding Chinese Natural Gas Demand

Royal Dutch Shell, the global leader in liquefied natural gas sales, said coronavirus was hurting demand for the supercooled fuel and prompting it to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to Chinese buyers. 

 
Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil. 

 
Casual Dining Chain Owner CraftWorks to Restructure $200 Million of Debt

CraftWorks Holdings Inc., the cash-strapped owner of a collection of brewery and casual dining brands, is preparing a debt restructuring in the face of tough competition in the craft brews-and-food dining sector, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Domino's Pizza Delivers Strong Sales and Profit

Domino's Pizza reported stronger-than-expected financial results in its latest quarter despite facing heightened competition from delivery companies that ferry all manner of food to consumers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.65% 2122.5 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
GAM HOLDING 13.15% 3.494 Delayed Quote.6.99%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.00% 137.49 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
MORGAN STANLEY -4.55% 53.75 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 9750.964579 Delayed Quote.8.47%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.54% 23.175 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
T-MOBILE US -0.99% 99.5 Delayed Quote.28.14%
