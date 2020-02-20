Sprint, T-Mobile Revise Merger Terms

Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed on new terms for their merger, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge.

New Mexico Sues Google Over Children's Data Privacy

The state filed a lawsuit accusing the internet giant of knowingly spying on students and their families through its Google Education platform, allegations that the company denies.

Vale Swings to a Loss After Impairment Charges on Mines

Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale SA posted a net loss in the fourth quarter after taking impairment charges on a nickel mine in New Caledonia and a coal mine in Mozambique.

Nvidia's Feast or Famine

The chip maker's data-center business roars back-at least until the next 'digestion' phase.

Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade in Bid for Small Investors

The $13 billion takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge

Workplace-software providers Ultimate Software and Kronos plan to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt.

ADP to Buy Stake of Up to 49% in GMR Airports for EUR1.36 Billion

Aeroports de Paris has reached an agreement to buy a stake of up to 49% in Indian airport group GMR Airports for EUR1.36 billion.

Embattled Swiss Asset Manager GAM Plans More Job Cuts

GAM Holding said it would slash jobs and streamline its operations as part of a new cost-cutting strategy aimed at stabilizing itself after nearly two years of turmoil.

Domino's Pizza Delivers Strong Sales and Profit

Domino's Pizza reported stronger-than-expected financial results in its latest quarter despite facing heightened competition from delivery companies that ferry all manner of food to consumers.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Asia Voyages Through September

The cruise operator has canceled its voyages in Asia across three brands through the end of September as the coronavirus epidemic weighs on its bottom line.