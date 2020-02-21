Google Resists Demands From States in Ad Probe

The search-engine company is reluctant to surrender some documents sought by investigators looking into possible anticompetitive practices.

Sprint, T-Mobile Revise Merger Terms

Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed on new terms for their merger, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge.

Allianz Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

Allianz posted an above-forecast rise in fourth-quarter net profit to EUR1.86 billion and guided for an operating profit in 2020 of around EUR12 billion.

Pearson Profit Halves

Pearson posted a 6% rise in adjusted operating profit to GBP581 million in 2019, but said its pretax profit more than halved on restructuring charges, weaker revenue and fewer gains on disposals.

New Mexico Sues Google Over Children's Data Privacy

The state filed a lawsuit accusing the internet giant of knowingly spying on students and their families through its Google Education platform, allegations that the company denies.

Vale Swings to a Loss After Impairment Charges on Mines

Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale SA posted a net loss in the fourth quarter after taking impairment charges on a nickel mine in New Caledonia and a coal mine in Mozambique.

Nvidia's Feast or Famine

The chip maker's data-center business roars back-at least until the next 'digestion' phase.

Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade in Bid for Small Investors

The $13 billion takeover will combine a Wall Street firm in the late innings of a decadelong turnaround with a discount broker built on the backs of dot-com day traders. It is the biggest takeover by a giant U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Two Big Workplace-Software Providers to Merge

Workplace-software providers Ultimate Software and Kronos plan to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a company worth roughly $22 billion including debt.

ADP to Buy Stake in India's GMR

Aeroports de Paris has reached an agreement to buy a stake of up to 49% in Indian airport group GMR for EUR1.36 billion.