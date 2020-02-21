Log in
02/21/2020 | 06:16pm GMT
EBay Moves Toward Selling Its Classified-Ads Business

EBay Inc. is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion combined as it nears settlements with the Justice Department and the SEC over its long-running fake-account scandal, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Google Resists Demands From States in Ad Probe

The search-engine company is reluctant to surrender some documents sought by investigators looking into possible anticompetitive practices. 

 
UBS's Retail Banker for Billionaires

Appointing a digital, retail banking expert as UBS's new chief executive leaves the Swiss bank reliant on passed-over contenders. 

 
Deere Sees Boost From Easing of Trade Tensions

The farm-equipment company maintained its profit forecast for 2020 and reported better-than-expected equipment sales and profit for the latest quarter. 

 
Nissan Cuts Ex-CEO Saikawa's Exit Package

The car maker's board sharply cut the exit package of ousted Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who presided over a pronounced decline in the car maker's earnings. 

 
Royal Bank of Canada Profit Rises

Canada's largest bank said its profit rose for the fiscal first quarter as its capital-markets segment led gains. 

 
Quebec's Caisse Eyes $1 Billion Payday on Bombardier Train Sale

Quebec's giant pension-fund manager is poised to earn a $1 billion profit from Alstom's planned takeover of Bombardier's train business, thanks to an unusual deal it struck four years ago. 

 
Sprint, T-Mobile Revise Merger Terms

Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed on new terms for their merger, as the wireless carriers race to close the deal after overcoming a federal court challenge. 

 
Allianz Posts Forecast-Beating Profit

Allianz posted an above-forecast rise in fourth-quarter net profit to EUR1.86 billion and guided for an operating profit in 2020 of around EUR12 billion.

