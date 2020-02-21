NBCUniversal in Talks to Acquire Streaming Service Vudu from Walmart

Vudu's ad-supported service would serve as a complement to Peacock, a new streaming service launching soon, people familiar with the matter said.

Wells Fargo Settles With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal

Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems.

Fox Looks to Buy Tubi

Fox has expressed interest in acquiring Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that carries reruns and movies, according to people familiar with the matter.

SEC Investigates Altria's Investment in Juul

Securities regulators have opened a probe related to Altria Group Inc.'s investment in controversial e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

HSBC Narrows CEO Race to Two

HSBC is in the final stages of selecting its next chief executive, people familiar with the matter said, in a race that has narrowed to interim CEO Noel Quinn and UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier.

EBay Moves Toward Selling Its Classified-Ads Business

EBay is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google Resists Demands From States in Ad Probe

The search-engine company is reluctant to surrender some documents sought by investigators looking into possible anticompetitive practices.

UBS's Retail Banker for Billionaires

Appointing a digital, retail banking expert as UBS's new chief executive leaves the Swiss bank reliant on passed-over contenders.

Deere Sees Boost From Easing of Trade Tensions

The farm-equipment company maintained its profit forecast for 2020 and reported better-than-expected equipment sales and profit for the latest quarter.

Nissan Cuts Ex-CEO Saikawa's Exit Package

The car maker's board sharply cut the exit package of ousted Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who presided over a pronounced decline in the car maker's earnings.