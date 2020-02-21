Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/21/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Fox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services

Fox and Comcast are each in discussions to acquire advertising-supported video services, as entertainment giants increasingly look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions. 

 
Wells Fargo Settles With Government Over Fake-Account Scandal

Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems. 

 
Fox Looks to Buy Tubi

Fox has expressed interest in acquiring Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that carries reruns and movies, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
SEC Investigates Altria's Investment in Juul

Securities regulators have opened a probe related to Altria's investment in controversial e-cigarette startup Juul, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
HSBC Narrows CEO Race to Two

HSBC is in the final stages of selecting its next chief executive, people familiar with the matter said, in a race that has narrowed to interim CEO Noel Quinn and UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier. 

 
EBay Moves Toward Selling Its Classified-Ads Business

EBay is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Google Resists Demands From States in Ad Probe

The search-engine company is reluctant to surrender some documents sought by investigators looking into possible anticompetitive practices. 

 
UBS's Retail Banker for Billionaires

Appointing a digital, retail banking expert as UBS's new chief executive leaves the Swiss bank reliant on passed-over contenders. 

 
Deere Sees Boost From Easing of Trade Tensions

The farm-equipment company maintained its profit forecast for 2020 and reported better-than-expected equipment sales and profit for the latest quarter. 

 
Nissan Cuts Ex-CEO Saikawa's Exit Package

The car maker's board sharply cut the exit package of ousted Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who presided over a pronounced decline in the car maker's earnings.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.21% 1483.46 Delayed Quote.13.85%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.43% 45.82 Delayed Quote.2.33%
DEERE & COMPANY 7.00% 177.43 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
EBAY INC. 1.35% 38.2 Delayed Quote.4.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.45% 562.2 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.06% 504.1 End-of-day quote.0.28%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.76% 47.7 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
Latest news "Forex"
07:33pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2020 Distributions for Certain ETFs
AQ
06:55pIran Faces Long-Term Banking Woes Under Terror-Finance Watchdog Action
DJ
06:29pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Weekly Pork Price Summary, February 21, 2020
PU
06:15pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2020 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
06:10pDozens of States Back Bankruptcy Venue Reform
DJ
06:05pMortgage Fintech Provider OpenClose Experiences Significant Growth and Continues Adding Award Winning Talent
SE
05:46pWall St. dragged by coronavirus fears, business data
RE
