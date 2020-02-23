Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit is near a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, pushing the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax further into consumer finance, people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing Offers More Support for 737 MAX Suppliers

Boeing is planning more financial and other support to its 737 MAX suppliers to prepare them to resume production of the jetliner-and dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus.

Google Plots Course to Overtake Cloud Rivals

The decision to cut jobs is the latest move in a yearlong effort to shake up the cloud unit and put greater focus on delivering growth to parent Alphabet.

Move Over, Elliott. Argentina's New Bond-Market Nemesis Is Fidelity.

Argentina's new adversary in the bond market is no highflying hedge fund. It's Fidelity Investments.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains. Chairman Warren Buffett sought to reassure investors about the conglomerate's long-term future following an underwhelming year for the stock performance.

Vale Dam Report Faults Conflict of Interest, Compensation Structure

An independent report commissioned by Vale into last year's deadly mine-dam failure found conflicts of interest between the mining giant and its auditors, faulty information-sharing inside the company and a compensation structure that prioritized financial returns.

Dropbox Finally Doesn't Drop

Having struggled to convince investors of its growth prospects, it was high time for Dropbox to try something new.

Fox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services

Fox and Comcast are each in discussions to acquire advertising-supported video services, as entertainment giants increasingly look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions.

Wells Fargo Settles With Government Over Fake-Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over its long-running fake-account problems.

Fox Looks to Buy Tubi

Fox has expressed interest in acquiring Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that carries reruns and movies, according to people familiar with the matter.