News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/24/2020 | 01:16am EST
Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit is near a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, pushing the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax further into consumer finance, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Boeing Offers More Support for 737 MAX Suppliers

Boeing is planning more financial and other support to its 737 MAX suppliers to prepare them to resume production of the jetliner-and dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus. 

 
Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. 

 
Google Plots Course to Overtake Cloud Rivals

The decision to cut jobs is the latest move in a yearlong effort to shake up the cloud unit and put greater focus on delivering growth to parent Alphabet. 

 
PepsiCo to Buy Chinese Online Snack Company for $705 Million

PepsiCo has agreed to buy Be & Cheery, an online snack company in China from Haoxiangni Health Food, for $705 million. 

 
Move Over, Elliott. Argentina's New Bond-Market Nemesis Is Fidelity.

Argentina's new adversary in the bond market is no highflying hedge fund. It's Fidelity Investments. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains. Chairman Warren Buffett sought to reassure investors about the conglomerate's long-term future following an underwhelming year for the stock performance. 

 
Vale Dam Report Faults Conflict of Interest, Compensation Structure

An independent report commissioned by Vale into last year's deadly mine-dam failure found conflicts of interest between the mining giant and its auditors, faulty information-sharing inside the company and a compensation structure that prioritized financial returns. 

 
Dropbox Finally Doesn't Drop

Having struggled to convince investors of its growth prospects, it was high time for Dropbox to try something new. 

 
Fox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services

Fox and Comcast are each in discussions to acquire advertising-supported video services, as entertainment giants increasingly look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.71% 130.84 Real-time Quote.0.28%
ALPHABET INC. -2.21% 1483.46 Delayed Quote.10.76%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.39% 343449 Delayed Quote.1.14%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.75% 330.38 Delayed Quote.1.42%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.43% 45.82 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INTUIT INC. -1.22% 297.57 Delayed Quote.13.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 57.1 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.48% 145.85 Delayed Quote.6.72%
WTI 0.21% 52.18 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
Latest news "Forex"
01:22aOil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10aLarge parts of China relax coronavirus curbs, many places report zero new cases
01:09aCoronavirus concerns spur odd market moves
01:02aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
01:01aInvestors seek dollars as global virus spread widens
01:00aSingapore January core inflation hits four-yr low as virus dims price outlook
RE
12:59aSingapore January core inflation hits four-year low as virus dims price outlook
12:54aERM POWER : The Retailer Reliability Obligation
PU
