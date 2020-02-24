Log in
02/24/2020 | 07:16am EST
HSBC Keeps Net Open for New CEO

HSBC said it would continue looking for a new chief executive while it considers permanently appointing interim CEO Noel Quinn, after UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier withdrew from talks about the job. 

 
Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit is near a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, pushing the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax further into consumer finance, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Boeing Offers More Support for 737 MAX Suppliers

Boeing is planning more financial and other support to its 737 MAX suppliers to prepare them to resume production of the jetliner-and dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus. 

 
Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. 

 
Google Plots Course to Overtake Cloud Rivals

The decision to cut jobs is the latest move in a yearlong effort to shake up the cloud unit and put greater focus on delivering growth to parent Alphabet. 

 
PepsiCo to Buy Chinese Online Snack Company for $705 Million

PepsiCo has agreed to buy Be & Cheery, an online snack company in China from Haoxiangni Health Food, for $705 million. 

 
Tobacco Bosses Mix and Match Their Nicotine Hit

The number of cigarettes sold globally is in decline, but many consumers are just getting their nicotine fix elsewhere. 

 
Move Over, Elliott. Argentina's New Bond-Market Nemesis Is Fidelity.

Argentina's new adversary in the bond market is no highflying hedge fund. It's Fidelity Investments. 

 
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains. Chairman Warren Buffett sought to reassure investors about the conglomerate's long-term future following an underwhelming year for the stock performance. 

 
Vale Dam Report Faults Conflict of Interest, Compensation Structure

An independent report commissioned by Vale into last year's deadly mine-dam failure found conflicts of interest between the mining giant and its auditors, faulty information-sharing inside the company and a compensation structure that prioritized financial returns.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.52% 126.24 Real-time Quote.0.28%
ALPHABET INC. -2.21% 1483.46 Delayed Quote.10.76%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.39% 343449 Delayed Quote.1.14%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.75% 330.38 Delayed Quote.1.42%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.96% 552.1 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
INTUIT INC. -1.22% 297.57 Delayed Quote.13.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.28% 56.14 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
PEPSICO, INC. 0.48% 145.85 Delayed Quote.6.72%
WTI -1.25% 51.36 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
