Dine Looks to Slow Closures of Applebee's Restaurants

The restaurant company expects fewer closures of Applebee's locations this year and said the casual-dining chain may return to sales growth.

Investors Retreat From Oil Firms in Sign of Rising Skepticism

Major oil companies are working hard to articulate a vision for their future, but the energy sector's poor performance shows that many investors aren't buying it.

HSBC Keeps Net Open for New CEO

HSBC said it would continue looking for a new chief executive while it considers permanently appointing interim CEO Noel Quinn, after UniCredit boss Jean Pierre Mustier withdrew from talks about the job.

Boeing Offers More Support for 737 MAX Suppliers

Boeing is planning more financial and other support to its 737 MAX suppliers to prepare them to resume production of the jetliner-and dissuade some from seeking more business from Airbus.

Travel Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads Globally

Shares of airlines and travel companies around the world plunged on speculation that authorities may crack down on movement after the biggest outbreak of coronavirus outside Asia emerged in Italy.

Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country.

PepsiCo to Buy Chinese Online Snack Company for $705 Million

PepsiCo has agreed to buy Be & Cheery, an online snack company in China from Haoxiangni Health Food, for $705 million.

Tobacco Bosses Mix and Match Their Nicotine Hit

The number of cigarettes sold globally is in decline, but many consumers are just getting their nicotine fix elsewhere.

Move Over, Elliott. Argentina's New Bond-Market Nemesis Is Fidelity.

Argentina's new adversary in the bond market is no highflying hedge fund. It's Fidelity Investments.

Intuit Near Deal to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit is near a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock, pushing the company behind QuickBooks and TurboTax further into consumer finance, people familiar with the matter said.