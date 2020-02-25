Shake Shack's Customer Traffic Weakens

The hamburger chain struggled to draw in customers in its latest quarter and warned sales growth might decline next year.

Drugmaker Ships First Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine for Human Tests

Moderna has shipped the first batch of the company's rapidly developed coronavirus vaccine to researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid

HP pledged to buy $15 billion worth of stock, with at least $8 billion of that in the first year, to tackle a hostile takeover bid from Xerox. HP also reported first-quarter results and raised profit projections for the year.

Boeing Nominates Two New Board Directors

The aircraft maker is looking to add two outside directors with safety and engineering experience amid scrutiny of the board's oversight of the 737 MAX crisis.

SBI Cards Plans to Raise Up to $1.29 Billion in India IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. plans to raise as much as $1.29 billion in net proceeds through an initial public offering in India, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Payments Business Revolut Valued at $5.5 Billion in New Funding Round

Revolut Ltd., one of the fastest-growing upstarts in the hot U.K. digital banking and payments market, was valued at $5.5 billion after it raised $500 million in new funding.

Juul Pitches Locked E-Cigarette in Bid to Stay on U.S. Market

Juul Labs plans to present to federal regulators a new version of its vaporizer designed to unlock only for users at least 21 years old as part of an application the controversial e-cigarette maker must file to keep its products in the U.S. market.

Temasek to Freeze Staff Wages Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Singapore state-investment company Temasek Holdings is implementing a wage freeze for all its staff due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mallinckrodt Pitches at Least $1.6 Billion Opioid Settlement, Generics Unit Bankruptcy

EXCLUSIVE: Drugmaker Mallinckrodt is finalizing a settlement proposal worth at least $1.6 billion that would place its U.S. generic-drug business into bankruptcy to address coming debt maturities and liabilities stemming from the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

Primark Owner ABF Looks for Suppliers Outside of China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The London-based owner of fast-fashion retail chain Primark relies on China for a significant portion of its supplies of clothing and accessories.