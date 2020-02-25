Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/25/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Intuit's New Way to Beat the Taxman

The company best known for its TurboTax software has an array of competitors in the field, but the most formidable one lurks in the background. 

 
Barclays Probe Signals 'Governance Weakness,' Activist Investor Says

U.K. officials' probe of Barclays CEO Jes Staley's professional relationship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein shows "governance weakness" at the British bank, activist investor Edward Bramson said. 

 
Two Juul Executives Leave Company in Pullback Overseas

Two executives overseeing international regions for Juul Labs are departing the e-cigarette company as it scales back its overseas operations, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Hilton's Waldorf Beverly Hills Used a Mole to Steal Secrets From Rival, Lawsuit Says

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is making a push to attract Middle Eastern royals and well-heeled celebrities. Now, a rival hotel is alleging the Waldorf stole corporate secrets and personal information about some of those guests in an effort to win business. 

 
Bank of Montreal Posts Profit Rise

The Canadian bank logged a 5.4% rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit thanks in part to a lift in revenue and a solid period for loan and deposit growth and its capital markets arm. 

 
Univision Sells to Group Led by Ex-Viacom Executive for Less Than $10 Billion

The Spanish-language broadcaster agreed to sell a majority stake to private-equity firm Searchlight Capital and a company founded by former Viacom finance chief Wade Davis. 

 
Thomson Reuters Names Former Nielsen Executive as CEO

Steve Hasker will succeed Jim Smith, who will become the chairman of Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media company's charitable arm. 

 
Walmart to Combine Online and Store Product-Buying Teams

The retailer is merging two of its buying groups in an effort to reduce internal conflict and boost profits at its e-commerce business, whose sales are on track to approach $50 billion this year. 

 
Home Depot's Quarterly Profit Rises

The home-improvement retailer posted net income of $2.48 billion as same-store sales rose 5.2%. 

 
Macy's: Coronavirus Slows Tourist Spending, Chinese Suppliers

The chief executive said the retailer is seeing a slight slowdown in sales as a result of the coronavirus, but it was too soon to know how significant an impact the disease would have on consumers or suppliers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.04% 97.44 Delayed Quote.0.28%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.45% 165.86 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1.72% 108.45 Delayed Quote.15.47%
VIACOM INC. 3.20% 24.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALMART INC. -1.09% 115.035 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION -4.13% 42.46 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
01:54pCorrection to Home Price Growth Article
01:50pAIRLINES SHOULD COMPLETE INSPECTIONS ON 737 MAX PANELS BEFORE FLYING : Faa
01:50pItaly's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises
01:42pNTSB faults Tesla, U.S. regulators in deadly 2018 Autopilot crash
01:32pMallinckrodt agrees to $1.6 bln opioid settlement, unit to seek bankruptcy
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01:11pGlobal stocks sink further on lingering coronavirus fears
01:05pSimpleNexus Unveils Sweeping Product Enhancements Aimed at Boosting Mortgage Lender Productivity
01:04pChina Lifts Import Restrictions on U.S. Farm Goods -- update
DJ
