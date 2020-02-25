Log in
02/25/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

The move bolsters Comcast's offerings for free, ad-supported digital video. 

 
Tesla's Driver-Assistance Autopilot Draws Safety Scrutiny

U.S. safety investigators leveled a blistering rebuke of the federal regulator responsible for overseeing the safety of Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system called Autopilot, which they found contributed to another fatal crash. 

 
SEC Investigating Mattel's Accounting

The toy maker said it resolved an accounting error after an internal probe last year; SEC and federal prosecutors want a closer look. 

 
Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Aside; Parks Chief to Take Helm

Bob Chapek, who has led Disney Parks, has been named Walt Disney CEO, succeeding Bob Iger, who will stay on as executive chairman. 

 
Salesforce Co-CEO Block Steps Down

Salesforce.com said co-Chief Executive Keith Block is stepping down, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff solely in charge of the business-software provider. 

 
FanDuel Founders, Former Employees Sue Over Getting Nothing in Deal

FanDuel's founders and more than 100 former employees say the company's board of directors and private-equity investors intentionally undervalued the sports-betting operator to shut them out of an acquisition deal. 

 
Judge Approves Sale of Endurance Event Organizer Tough Mudder

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale of endurance event organizer Tough Mudder Inc. to rival Spartan Race Inc. for $700,000 in cash as well as the assumption of at least $7.5 million in liabilities. 

 
JPMorgan Won't Shun the Fed's Discount Window Anymore

CEO James Dimon said the bank is open to tapping the Federal Reserve's rainy-day fund. 

 
Streaming Surge Turns Recorded-Music Sales Up to $11 Billion

Recorded-music sales in the U.S. grew 13% last year to the highest point in more than a decade, with streaming accounting for 80% of overall revenue. 

 
Tupperware Shares Plunge as Company Delays Annual Report

The consumer-products seller is seeking more time to file its annual report after it disclosed an internal accounting investigation and warned of pressures on its sales and profit.

