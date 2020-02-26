Log in
02/26/2020 | 01:16am EST
Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

The move bolsters Comcast's offerings for free, ad-supported digital video. 

 
Tesla's Driver-Assistance Autopilot Draws Safety Scrutiny

U.S. safety investigators leveled a blistering rebuke of the federal regulator responsible for overseeing the safety of Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system called Autopilot, which they found contributed to another fatal crash. 

 
Virgin Galactic Plans to Resume Space-Tourism Sales

Virgin Galactic Holdings still plans to make its first commercial space-tourism flight this year and took a step toward resuming ticket sales for jaunts expected to cost upward of $250,000. 

 
HKEX 2019 Net Profit Inched Up 1% Despite Falling Turnover

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Wednesday its net profit for 2019 rose 1% to a record high as revenue and other income also reached a new high. 

 
SEC Investigating Mattel's Accounting

The toy maker said it resolved an accounting error after an internal probe last year; SEC and federal prosecutors want a closer look. 

 
Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Aside; Parks Chief to Take Helm

Bob Chapek, who has led Disney Parks, has been named Walt Disney CEO, succeeding Bob Iger, who will stay on as executive chairman. 

 
Salesforce Co-CEO Block Steps Down

Salesforce.com said Co-Chief Executive Keith Block is stepping down, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff in charge of the business-software provider. 

 
FanDuel Founders, Former Employees Sue Over Getting Nothing in Deal

FanDuel's founders and more than 100 former employees say the company's board of directors and private-equity investors intentionally undervalued the sports-betting operator to shut them out of an acquisition deal. 

 
JPMorgan Won't Shun the Fed's Discount Window Anymore

CEO James Dimon said the bank is open to tapping the Federal Reserve's rainy-day fund. 

 
Judge Approves Sale of Endurance Event Organizer Tough Mudder

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale of endurance event organizer Tough Mudder Inc. to rival Spartan Race Inc. for $700,000 in cash as well as the assumption of at least $7.5 million in liabilities.

