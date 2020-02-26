Rio Tinto Profit Falls on Write-downs

Rio Tinto said its annual net profit fell 41%, reflecting write-downs of a major copper investment in Mongolia and an Australian alumina refinery while gains on asset sales in 2018 weren't repeated.

Peugeot Tops Hopes But Sees Slowdown

Peugeot posted above-forecast net profit and revenue for 2019 but cautioned that it expects a slowdown in its European market.

Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo

The move bolsters Comcast's offerings for free, ad-supported digital video.

Tesla's Driver-Assistance Autopilot Draws Safety Scrutiny

U.S. safety investigators leveled a blistering rebuke of the federal regulator responsible for overseeing the safety of Tesla's advanced driver-assistance system called Autopilot, which they found contributed to another fatal crash.

Virgin Galactic Plans to Resume Space-Tourism Sales

Virgin Galactic Holdings still plans to make its first commercial space-tourism flight this year and took a step toward resuming ticket sales for jaunts expected to cost upward of $250,000.

HKEX 2019 Net Profit Inched Up 1% Despite Falling Turnover

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said Wednesday its net profit for 2019 rose 1% to a record high as revenue and other income also reached a new high.

SEC Investigating Mattel's Accounting

The toy maker said it resolved an accounting error after an internal probe last year; SEC and federal prosecutors want a closer look.

Disney CEO Bob Iger Steps Aside; Parks Chief to Take Helm

Bob Chapek, who has led Disney Parks, has been named Walt Disney CEO, succeeding Bob Iger, who will stay on as executive chairman.

Judge Approves Sale of Endurance Event Organizer Tough Mudder

A bankruptcy judge approved the sale of endurance event organizer Tough Mudder Inc. to rival Spartan Race Inc. for $700,000 in cash as well as the assumption of at least $7.5 million in liabilities.

MPM Capital Raises $100 Million Fund, Teams Up With Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Through the partnership, MPM raised the new MPM Oncology Innovations Fund LP and Dana-Farber secured $26 million in donations for its cancer-research pool.