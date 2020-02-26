SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Used Campaign of Sabotage to Hobble Internal Rivals

The man atop the world's biggest tech fund paid for a campaign that included negative news stories, a concocted shareholder campaign and a sexual trap, people familiar with the matter say. A Misra spokesman said he did not orchestrate the effort.

Nestlé Grounds Staff Globally Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Nestlé has asked hundreds of thousands of its world-wide employees to temporarily postpone all overseas business travel-an extreme measure by one of the world's largest multinationals, taken as companies try to navigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

FTC Rejects Planned Coal Joint Venture by Peabody, Arch

U.S. regulators voted to block a plan from mining companies Peabody Energy and Arch Coal to combine their operations in a major coal-production region, saying it would limit competition and raise prices.

Uber's Food-Delivery Boss Leaving Company

The departing Jason Droege will be succeeded at Uber Eats by the head of its international rides business, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty.

Papa John's Sees Higher Sales After Tough Stretch

Papa John's said it believes comparable sales, or those from restaurants open for at least a year, will rise 2.5% to 5% this year in the U.S. and Canada.

European Airline Share Rout Continues on Oil Hedging, Coronavirus Fears

European carriers' shares were on track for their biggest weekly declines in years, as investors feared they could be hurt more severely by falling oil prices than their U.S. counterparts.

Blackstone Bets Big on U.K. Student Housing, Acquiring IQ for $6 Billion

The U.S. buyout giant's move comes as an early but significant sign of a rebound in European deal-making this year despite a global slowdown.

Danone Seeks More Carbon Credit From Investors

The French company behind Dannon yoghurt and Evian bottled water has announced a new carbon-adjusted earnings per share metric. It could help investors currently struggling to value climate-change risks.

The Car Industry's Big Merger Is Better Than Investors Think

Investors have been disappointed too often to give car manufacturers much advance credit for cost-cutting plans. In the case of the industry's big merger, that may create an opportunity for those that dare to break ranks.

BlackRock's Barbara Novick Is Stepping Down

The face of BlackRock's public-policy efforts built a lobbying machine that let the firm avoid the regulatory burdens big banks faced.