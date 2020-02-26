Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target

The company says suppliers are gearing up operations at a slower pace than anticipated as China grapples with the coronavirus. 

 
L Brands Takes Nearly $700 Million Charge on Victoria's Secret

The retailer wrote down the value of the lingerie business after agreeing to sell a 55% stake. 

 
Marriott Predicts Coronavirus Will Hurt Fee Revenue

Marriott International expects the epidemic to weigh on the hotel company's fee revenue in 2020, as the pathogen's spread outside of China stokes fears and disrupts travel. 

 
PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment. 

 
Jimmy John's Faces U.S. Probe Over E.coli Outbreak

U.S. officials warned of a new E.coli outbreak linked to Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the latest in a string of food-safety problems at the sandwich chain in recent years. 

 
Trump Campaign Sues New York Times Over Opinion Piece

President Trump's campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements in an opinion piece on the 2016 election and Russia. 

 
Disney's New CEO Described as a Number-Crunching Tactician

Bob Chapek, now at the helm of Walt Disney, is described by those who have worked with him as a skilled tactician who identifies targets and looks for ways to achieve his metrics. 

 
Tech Platforms Aren't Bound by First Amendment, Court Rules

A federal appeals court in California ruled that privately operated internet platforms are free to censor content they don't like. 

 
SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Used Campaign of Sabotage to Hobble Internal Rivals

The man atop the world's biggest tech fund paid for a campaign that included negative news stories, a concocted shareholder campaign and a sexual trap, people familiar with the matter say. A Misra spokesman said he did not orchestrate the effort. 

 
Nestlé Halts Trips Abroad as Other Companies Add Travel Curbs

As fears rise over Covid-19's spread, companies are canceling business travel and off-site events around the globe and devising contingency plans for more employees to work remotely.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:22pOil falls for fifth day as coronavirus spreads outside of China
RE
09:20pDollar holds advantage as coronavirus spread unsettles investors
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Grant secures take-off for sustainable aviation fuel project
PU
09:11pGrant supports sugarcane waste research for Burdekin biorefinery
PU
08:54pDovish board member calls for review of BOJ's policy framework
RE
08:52pNew Zealand prepared for 'serious impact' on economy from virus - finance minister
RE
08:52pCoronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
RE
08:43pPresident Trump Puts Vice President Pence In Charge of Virus Response -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
4HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to Kick Off Its Own Studies of Potential Coronavirus Drug--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group