Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target

The company says suppliers are gearing up operations at a slower pace than anticipated as China grapples with the coronavirus.

L Brands Takes Nearly $700 Million Charge on Victoria's Secret

The retailer wrote down the value of the lingerie business after agreeing to sell a 55% stake.

Marriott Predicts Coronavirus Will Hurt Fee Revenue

Marriott International expects the epidemic to weigh on the hotel company's fee revenue in 2020, as the pathogen's spread outside of China stokes fears and disrupts travel.

PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment.

Jimmy John's Faces U.S. Probe Over E.coli Outbreak

U.S. officials warned of a new E.coli outbreak linked to Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the latest in a string of food-safety problems at the sandwich chain in recent years.

Trump Campaign Sues New York Times Over Opinion Piece

President Trump's campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements in an opinion piece on the 2016 election and Russia.

Disney's New CEO Described as a Number-Crunching Tactician

Bob Chapek, now at the helm of Walt Disney, is described by those who have worked with him as a skilled tactician who identifies targets and looks for ways to achieve his metrics.

Tech Platforms Aren't Bound by First Amendment, Court Rules

A federal appeals court in California ruled that privately operated internet platforms are free to censor content they don't like.

SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Used Campaign of Sabotage to Hobble Internal Rivals

The man atop the world's biggest tech fund paid for a campaign that included negative news stories, a concocted shareholder campaign and a sexual trap, people familiar with the matter say. A Misra spokesman said he did not orchestrate the effort.

Nestlé Halts Trips Abroad as Other Companies Add Travel Curbs

As fears rise over Covid-19's spread, companies are canceling business travel and off-site events around the globe and devising contingency plans for more employees to work remotely.